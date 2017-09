- On Sunday afternoon an 18-month-old girl was found in a family backyard pool.

She was found and saved by her 12-year-old sister, according to Glendale Fire.

Glendale Fire did CPR on the little girl and she was thankfully breathing when she was transported to the hospital.

VIDEO: Fox 10's Courtney Griffin talked with the family about this the incident that was not only traumatic, but lucky.