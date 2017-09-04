Pedestrian struck after two-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) - A car crash near 16th Street and Southern Avenue left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The Phoenix Fire Department says one person was transported to a trauma center while three other patients were treated for minor injuries after two cars collided on Monday morning.

The pedestrian who was struck as a result of the collision suffered the most serious injuries. The fire department says it's unknown if the pedestrian was using a crosswalk.

No names have been released in this case.