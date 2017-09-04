People react to a possible end of the DACA program

- Tomorrow, President Trump is expected to announce his decision on the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or "DACA" program, which allows some young people known as "Dreamers" to remain in the U.S., even though their parents brought them to this country illegally when they were little.

A decision by Trump, who is expected to announce the end of the program, could mean 800,000 young people could suddenly find themselves at risk of deportation, young people like Eder Rosas Pimentel, who has been living in U.S. since he was five years old.

"I have heard about the DREAM Act since I was 14," said Pimental. "Now, I am 31. Half of my life, I've waited for something. Hard to imagine going back to a country I do not remember, a country I have no ties to."

"If it ends, it means 800,000 individual, Dreamers will lose jobs, lose continuing education, lose basic items like a driver's license," said Dulce Matuz with the Arizona DREAM Act Coalition.

Meanwhile, people in Phoenix are split on whether the DACA program should end.

"I believe if children brought here with their parents, they should be able to stay," said Bryan Reese. "It was not their choice."

"I know the President is doing something, and doing it for a reason," said Dyllan Loftis. "There is only so much he can do. He came into this mess, and you have to give it to him. Give him some time. Let him do what he can."