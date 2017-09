As Labor Day wrapped up, many Valley residents took to the roads and head home, following a day of vacations and celebrations.

One popular spot for Labor Day vacationers was, as in years past, the Salt River, where people spent the day tubing and celebrating on the water.

The Mesa Police Department, on Labor Day, set up a DUI Checkpoint off Power Road and Thomas, as vacationers return. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.