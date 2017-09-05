FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Phoenix

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Sep 05 2017 05:37AM MST

Updated: Sep 05 2017 06:18AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a man is dead after they he was hit by a car in Phoenix overnight.

Phoenix police say the deadly crash happened near 40th Street and Thunderbird when 31-year-old Miguel Arellano Chavez was lying on the street when he was struck by a car.

Due to the investigation, 40th Street is closed from Acoma to Thunderbird.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories