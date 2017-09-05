Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Phoenix

- Police say a man is dead after they he was hit by a car in Phoenix overnight.

Phoenix police say the deadly crash happened near 40th Street and Thunderbird when 31-year-old Miguel Arellano Chavez was lying on the street when he was struck by a car.

HIT & RUN: PHX PD say victim is 31-year-old Miguel Arellano Chavez. Appears he was already down on the street and was then struck by (1/2) — Marcy Jones Fox 10 (@MarcyJonesFox10) September 5, 2017

(2/2) a car. Police looking through security footage. 40th st between Thunderbird & Acoma still shut down @FOX10Phoenix — Marcy Jones Fox 10 (@MarcyJonesFox10) September 5, 2017

Due to the investigation, 40th Street is closed from Acoma to Thunderbird.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

