Kidnapping victim reportedly safe after being spotted at Goodyear Starbucks

A missing California woman who was spotted at a Goodyear Starbucks over the weekend is now reportedly safe.

According to our sister station in Las Vegas, 55-year-old Virginia Paris is safe after being dropped off at a casino in Henderson. Paris' daughter reportedly called the Nevada station to report that her mother is now safe.

Paris was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Hetzel, in Solvang, California and the pair were spotted at a Starbucks in Goodyear early Sunday morning.

Officials say while at the Starbucks, Paris ordered her coffee drink and gave the name Virginia. She then went to the bathroom and when she came out, she told a female customer that she needed help.

Hetzel saw the interaction, grabbed Paris and dragged her out of the Starbucks, according to officials. Hetzel then kicked Paris into a vehicle and drove off.

Police say Paris threw her car registration out, which was recovered by police.