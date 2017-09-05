Phoenix 'Dreamers' react to President Trump ending DACA

- As Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the rumors we've been hearing official, a room already filled with DACA recipients and supporters quickly filled with their emotions as well.

"I think it was one of these things that you know that it's coming, but you don't know until it happens how it feels," one person said.

It's a reality that, as a Dreamer, Ricardo has feared. His parents brought him to the U.S. illegally when he was 9 years old.

He's lived in Phoenix ever since and says the Valley is his home.

"I've graduated from ASU thanks to DACA, my sisters are in school thanks to DACA, so there's a lot at stake today," he said.

Which is why after the tears came the voices that echoed through downtown Phoenix.

Dozens held signs as they marched from the UFCW building to the ICE field office down the street.

"That is why we stand here in front of you, to tell you that we are one of you," one person said. "We are part of the American public who they say they want to defend."

They expressed their frustrations about today's decision and vowed to work together in hopes of Congress coming up with a fix.

"We have some window of opportunity to continue to fight, see each other as humans and be able to stand with one another in the middle of this process in the fear and uncertainty," one person said.