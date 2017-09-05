Elementary School Principal in Apache Junction arrested, accused of luring teen girls online

- Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a 59-year-old school principal in Apache Junction, accused of luring teen girls online.

According to a statement released by PCSO Tuesday afternoon, Karl Judd Waggoner, the principal of Four Peaks Elementary School, was arrested near the school early Tuesday morning, and is charged with alleged luring and alleged aggravated luring of a minor.

According to the statement, Waggoner posted ads soliciting teen girls to go skinny dipping with him at his home. Detectives with PCSO's sex crimes unit reportedly conducted an undercover investigation, posing as a 14-year-old girl, after spotting one of Waggoner's ads.

Waggoner, according to PSCO officials, allegedly engaged in sexually inappropriate conversations, discussed engaging in sexual acts with the undercover detective, and provided provided sexually explicit photos.

According to Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, Waggoner allegedly posted ads online up until this past weekend, soliciting young girls for sex. Waggoner, according to the statement, allegedly admitted to his involvement in the cast with investigators.

After news of Waggoner's arrest broke, officials with the Apache Junction Unified School District released the copy of a letter that was sent home with students at Four Peaks Elementary School.

(Can't see this letter? Click here)

According to the letter, Waggoner began working for the Apache Junction Unified School District on July 18, and he had moved to the area from Texas. Officials said prior to offering Waggoner his position, the school district conducted all background checks required by law, and found no prior arrests or criminal history.

At this time, school district officials said Waggoner is still an employee with the district, but is not performing any job duties. Officials also said they have no reason to believe that Waggoner engaged in any improper conduct with students within the school district.

School district officials also announced the appointment of Chad Cantrell, Assistant Principal at Cactus Canyon Junior High, as Four Peaks Elementary's acting principal.