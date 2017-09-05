AZ Air National Guard: F-16 crashes near Safford

Officials with the Arizona Air National Guard said an F-16 Fighting Falcon has crashed near Safford Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials with the Arizona Air National Guard's 163nd Wing, the plane crashed at 3:00 p.m., approximately 20 miles northwest of Safford.

The status of the pilot is unknown at this time, but rescue efforts are underway.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.