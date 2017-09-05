Family breathing sighs of relief after kidnapped woman who was seen in Arizona was found safe

The California woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend is safe Tuesday, after she was spotted at two different locations in Arizona, before her kidnapper dropped her off in Nevada.

"We're just all just very, very thankful," said Virginia Paris' daughter, Melissa Villalba.

Paris, 55, was kidnapped from Solvang, Calif. last Friday, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel. Paris reportedly filed a restraining order against Hetzel, also from Solvang.

On Sunday, Paris and Hetzel were spotted at a Starbucks in Goodyear, and the two were then spotted at a motel in Valle, a town approximately 30 miles north of Williams.

Villalba said her mother credits the employees at the Starbucks, as well as the motel in Valle, for saving her life.

"She said she definitely needs to be rewarded," said Villalba. "She wants to thank her personally. She said that she was one of the only people who listened to her."

"He went into the restroom, and that's when Virginia approached me, very distant and quietly, and said she was being held against her will, and to please contact police as soon as they leave," said Krystalyn McDaniels, who works at the Grand Canyon Inn in Valle.

At around 9:00 p.m. Monday, Paris' family got the call they were waiting for: Paris was safe, at a casino in Henderson, Nevada.

"He made her go in to get a room, and she asked for help from the lady right away since he didn't walk in with her and she, the cashier, called police as soon as possible," said Villalba.

Hetzel is still missing. He reportedly ditched the car, and his whereabouts are still unknown. Law enforcement are asking people who have seen Hetzel to call 911.