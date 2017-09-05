Cottonwood woman arrested and accused of assault, all over a cup of coffee

- A cup of coffee that one 30-year-old woman in Cottonwood thought was not "hot enough" eventually led to a chain of events that ended with her arrest, according to Cottonwood Police.

Rochelle Moreno, according to a statement released by Cottonwood Police, is being charged with two counts of alleged assault and a count of alleged disorderly conduct. According to police, the incident happened on August 31, at the town's Taco Bell. Officers were called out to the fast food place during the morning hours.

According to police, Moreno allegedly threw a cup of coffee on one employee of the place, and then physically fought another after she confronted her, because she felt her coffee was not hot enough.

Police said Moreno went through the drive-thru lane to order the coffee. When she got to the window, Moreno reportedly asked for a "fresh cup" because she believed the coffee sat too long before she received her order. The employee at the window reportedly thought Moreno was asking for an extra cup, and handed her one. Witnesses, according to police, said it appeared Moreno was infuriated by this, and drove around to the front and came into the restaurant.

Once inside, police said Moreno yelled at the employees and caused a scene. Moreno was then asked to wait outside. An employee, according to police, tried to capture Moreno's license plate with his cell phone when Moreno allegedly tried to know the phone out of the employee's hand. The employee reportedly put his other arm up to block, and Moreno, according to police, allegedly threw her cup of coffee on the employee, causing first degree burns to his face and neck.

The employee, according to police, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and police said based on the injury, the coffee was hot, not warm.

Moreno, according to police, was located at her home.