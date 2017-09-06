Police seek high-dollar Scottsdale burglary suspects
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police are looking for two men who they say stole $160,000 worth of jewelry, clothes, and electronics from a Scottsdale home.
Scottsdale police say a man was captured on video stealing property from a home near Hayden and Shea on July 12 at 12:45 p.m.
Police say the suspect appeared to be working and communicating with another male suspect and the pair stole approximately $160,000 worth of jewelry, clothes, and electronics.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, a stocky build with a "pot belly," and was wearing a grey collarless shirt, khaki pants and a black baseball hat with a white emblem on it.
No information on the second suspect is available at this time.
If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.