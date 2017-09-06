TEA opens investigation into former school administrator

Related Headlines Principal for AJ elementary school arrested

The TEA is looking into the past actions of a former school administrator who worked in the Austin area.

59-year-old Karl Waggoner was arrested in Arizona for allegedly trying to lure teenagers to his home for skinny dipping. Waggoner worked several years at three Eanes ISD schools.

More recently, he had brief stays with Austin ISD and Round Rock ISD.

Waggoner was hired back in July by a school system near Phoenix. Investigators in Pinal County say Waggoner was arrested after posing as a teenager and after making several sexual comments with undercover officers. "This was not something that was a one-time thing; he was actively doing this,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

TEA confirmed Wednesday they have opened a full investigation into Waggoner’s past here in Texas.

Parents like Carrissa Bradford are worried what the state agency will find. "So where did the ball drop here, it didn’t just all of a sudden pop up and he is having skinny dipping parties in Arizona,” said Bradford.

Officials with all three school districts say they did background checks on Waggoner.

They are asking parents and students who may have had any inappropriate contact with him to contact their human resources office and local authorities.