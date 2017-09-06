South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Irma

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police situation shuts down Loop 202's westbound lanes in Mesa

Posted: Sep 06 2017 04:09PM MST

Updated: Sep 06 2017 04:09PM MST

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - ADOT officials said due to a police situation, the westbound lanes of Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) is shut down at Country Club Drive in Mesa.

In a statement, ADOT officials said the eastbound lanes remain open. ADOT officials did not elaborate on the nature of the police situation.

(Can't see this Facebook video? Click here)

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix online, on social media, and on-air for further updates.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories