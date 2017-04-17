< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var 3 arrested while protesting police brutality on Tempe bridge id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417610392" data-article-version="1.0">3 arrested while protesting police brutality on Tempe bridge</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417610392" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=3 arrested while protesting police brutality on Tempe bridge&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/3-arrested-while-protesting-police-brutality-on-tempe-bridge-1" data-title="3 arrested while protesting police brutality on Tempe bridge" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/3-arrested-while-protesting-police-brutality-on-tempe-bridge-1" addthis:title="3 arrested while protesting police brutality on Tempe bridge"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417610392.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417610392");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417610392-249075007"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/TEMPE_1492457198040_3167196_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/TEMPE_1492457198040_3167196_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/TEMPE_1492457198040_3167196_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/TEMPE_1492457198040_3167196_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/TEMPE_1492457198040_3167196_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417610392-249075007" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Posted Jul 11 2019 02:14PM MST
Updated Jul 11 2019 02:15PM MST Jul 11 2019 02:15PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417610392" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) </strong>- Three people have been arrested for blocking traffic in Tempe as part of a protest of police brutality.</p><p>Police took three women into custody without incident Thursday afternoon on the Mill Avenue Bridge that leads into downtown Tempe.</p><p>The trio were part of a group of about 20 demonstrators led by local civil rights activist the Rev. Jarrett Maupin.</p><p>Protesters included Edward Brown, who became partially paralyzed after being shot by a Phoenix police officer in 2018.</p><p>Maupin says suburban Phoenix police departments need to be more transparent with the public. He accused them of selectively sharing video and other images to further criminalize victims of excessive force by officers.</p><p>Tempe police did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Protesters shutdown Mill Ave Bridge in Tempe with Rev.Jarrett Maupin leading the way for Police accountably, Several females arrested by Police <a href="https://twitter.com/TempePolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TempePolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/millavenuebridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#millavenuebridge</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fox10phoenix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fox10phoenix</a> <a href="https://t.co/f9QdKATCQ4">pic.twitter.com/f9QdKATCQ4</a></p> — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) <a href="https://twitter.com/rdavisfox10/status/1149408403984277504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 11, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" 