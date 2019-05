Photo Courtesy: Brandon Sheffert Photo Courtesy: Brandon Sheffert

PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Three Peoria Police officers are getting ready to head to the East Coast for a bicycle ride to raise awareness.

The officers are among a total of 10 officers, deputies and troopers from Arizona that will join officers from all over the U.S. in Virginia, and ride more than 250 miles (~402.34 km) to honor law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The ride from Virginia to Washington, D.C. is to remember and honor fallen officers, and the people they left behind.

"The neat part is that we will have survivors riding with us, opportunity to learn their stories and that extra motivation look what they are going through. We can do it," said Brandon Sheffert with Peoria Police. "They lost the most important thing in their life, and for us to show support and show that they will never be forgotten, always remembered, be there for them, whether we're in Arizona or California."

The Peoria Police officers will be heading to the East Coast Wednesday morning, and the ride is set to start on Friday.