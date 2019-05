GUADALUPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Four people are out of their home after a first-alarm fire broke out in a Guadalupe neighborhood Sunday night.

According to the Guadalupe Fire Department, when crews arrived at the scene of the fire near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road at about 7 p.m., they found the house and a structure in the back on fire.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm fire and dozens of firefighters from Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and Chandler were called in to help.

"Some of the challenges was the extra materials contained in the home, as well as the items spread around the home," Capt. Wayne Clement said. "All occupants of the home were able to get out safely. We have no injuries to the homeowners or firefighters."

Crews say they were able to save the home, but there was a lot of damage inside and there may be some damage to a neighbor's home.