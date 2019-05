PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The "American dream" is no longer out of reach for 49 Arizonans who came to America from 22 countries around the world.

Wednesday was a graduation day of sorts for these 49 Arizonans, as they took the oath to become the newest citizens of the United States.

Proud, accomplished and excited, these new citizens celebrate the beginning of finally living out their American Dream.

