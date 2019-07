PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The Arizona Humane Society and Phoenix Police are investigating after five puppies were found in a duffel bag discarded in a dumpster.

AHS' Animal Cruelty Investigator along with police responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Baseline Road where the puppies were found in a dumpster. Two of the puppies were dead and three were alive.

The surviving puppies are all female, 11-week-old Chihuahua mixes. Trauma vets at AHS examined them and say they are doing very well.

AHS says the puppies will be available for adoption starting on Thursday.

The bodies of the dead puppies will be sent to Midwestern University for necropsies.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.