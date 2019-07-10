< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 5-week-old puppy taken during home burglary in Scottsdale 10 2019 07:32PM By Brian Webb, FOX 10
Posted Jul 10 2019 07:39PM MST
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 07:32PM MST https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/5_week_old_puppy_taken_during_home_burgl_0_7512142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417447683" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- </strong>Puppies were targeted at a house in the East Valley, when a burglar who was grabbing items from a Scottsdale home on Tuesday nabbed a five-week-old puppy.</p> <p>The burglary happened on Tuesday in broad daylight, near 87th Street and Indian School Road. The homeowner isn't sure if she forgot to lock the door, or if the burglar forced his way in. Either way, several things were taken. It's that puppy that concerns her now.</p> <p>"The dogs, they have my heart," said Sandy Cahanes, who is a dog foster caregiver.</p> <p>The puppy was snatched from the bathroom floor.</p> <p>"Momma gave birth to seven babies, and now, there is only six because they took one," said Cahanes.</p> <p>The puppy is a lone female named Clarabelle.</p> <p>"They took a life that probably won't live long," said Cahanes. "Not vaccinated, needs mom's milk. Its just sad."</p> <p>Cahanes said the suspects also took the keys to a van, and they were trying to take it. The battery, however, was dead. Cahanes’ neighbor saw a middle-aged blonde woman in a white SUV and a younger man in the area that day. and at one point, the neighbor heard a couple of honks, possibly a signal that it was time to go.</p> <p>"What they wanted, I don't know," said Cahanes. "It wasn't worth what they did. It wasn't worth a puppy's life," said Cahanes.</p> <p>Cahanes hope whoever took the puppy will find the heart to bring her back home.</p> <p>"We will pick it up, no questions asked. Meet wherever, and they can go on their way," said Cahanes. "The rest of the stuff, they can have. They can have it all."</p> <p>Scottsdale Police officials said they have the burglary report, but no updates currently. Cahanes said there is one camera in the neighborhood but it apparently wasn't working at the time. More Arizona News Stories src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Model_on_ending_vet_homelessness_gaining_0_7514109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Model_on_ending_vet_homelessness_gaining_0_7514109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Model_on_ending_vet_homelessness_gaining_0_7514109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Model_on_ending_vet_homelessness_gaining_0_7514109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Model_on_ending_vet_homelessness_gaining_0_7514109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, visited the Valley Wednesday to show his support for a veterans housing facility that his department helped fund. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valley model on ending veteran homelessness getting attention from Washington D.C.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Rodewald, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:42PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, visited the Valley Wednesday to show his support for a veterans housing facility that his department helped fund.</p><p>"In the 27 years that we've been in this space, we were the ones that went out and took the risk in advance of any of those public subsidies coming," said Tim Cantwell, President of Cantwell Anderson.</p><p>The folks at Victory Place have a unique model that has proven successful in South phoenix for nearly three decades of keeping vets off the streets and contributing to society. So successful, in fact, that Carson wanted to see it for himself.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/purple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family" title="Purple Heart medal donated to Goodwill in Tucson to be reunited with family" data-articleId="417430430" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Goodwill Southern Arizona" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. TUCSON, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Goodwill in Southern Arizona said Wednesday they are working with the family of a World War II soldier to return a Purple Heart medal that was donated to a store in the Tucson area. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Goodwill in Southern Arizona said Wednesday they are working with the family of a World War II soldier to return a Purple Heart medal that was donated to a store in the Tucson area.</p><p>According to a tweet made to the organization's unverified Twitter page Wednesday morning, officials have been able to get in contact with Nick D'Amelio Jr.'s family, and are working with them to return the Purple Heart medal.</p><p>The medal, according to a tweet made by Goodwill officials on Monday, was donated in mid-June to a Goodwill location on Houghton and Golf Links Road, which is located on the eastern part of Tucson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/odysea-recognized-as-first-autism-certified-aquarium-in-arizona" title="Odysea recognized as first Autism certified aquarium in Arizona" data-articleId="417403709" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Odysea Aquarium has become the first certified Autism center in the state. Odysea Aquarium has become the first certified Autism center in the state. Visitors and families with children on the Autism spectrum can now enjoy the best possible experience that caters to their needs. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports. The facility gives the best possible experience for children with Autism or sensory disabilities.</p><p>"Our team went through vigorous training to understand kids on [the] spectrum," said Greg Charbeneau, GM of Odysea Aquarium. Becoming IBECCES certified is important for us because it allows families to understand that we are autism aware. FILE: A monitor tracks vital signs as doctors perform an operation at the emergency heart surgery and interventional cardiology department of the Morozov Children's City Hospital, Moscow. (Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images) FILE: A plate of Hummus is served at a restaurant in the Lebanese coastal city of Tripoli, north of Beirut on October 20, 2014. (Photo Credit: JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images) id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/5-week-old-puppy-taken-during-home-burglary-in-scottsdale" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/5_week_old_puppy_taken_during_home_burgl_0_7512142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/5_week_old_puppy_taken_during_home_burgl_0_7512142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/5_week_old_puppy_taken_during_home_burgl_0_7512142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/5_week_old_puppy_taken_during_home_burgl_0_7512142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/5_week_old_puppy_taken_during_home_burgl_0_7512142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>5-week-old puppy taken during home burglary in Scottsdale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/many-who-have-died-of-cardiac-arrest-may-have-had-undetected-heart-attacks-study-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac%20arrest%20banner_Getty_1562809150368.jpg_7513292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac%20arrest%20banner_Getty_1562809150368.jpg_7513292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac%20arrest%20banner_Getty_1562809150368.jpg_7513292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac%20arrest%20banner_Getty_1562809150368.jpg_7513292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac%20arrest%20banner_Getty_1562809150368.jpg_7513292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;monitor&#x20;tracks&#x20;vital&#x20;signs&#x20;as&#x20;doctors&#x20;perform&#x20;an&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;operation&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;emergency&#x20;heart&#x20;surgery&#x20;and&#x20;interventional&#x20;cardiology&#x20;department&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Morozov&#x20;Children&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;City&#x20;Hospital&#x2c;&#x20;Moscow&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Valery&#x20;Sharifulin&#x5c;TASS&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Many who have died of cardiac arrest may have had undetected heart attacks, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/purple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Goodwill&#x20;Southern&#x20;Arizona" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Purple Heart medal donated to Goodwill in Tucson to be reunited with family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/eat-more-hummus-chickpeas-used-in-popular-snack-are-good-for-earths-soil-report-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;plate&#x20;of&#x20;Hummus&#x20;is&#x20;served&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;restaurant&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Lebanese&#x20;coastal&#x20;city&#x20;of&#x20;Tripoli&#x2c;&#x20;north&#x20;of&#x20;Beirut&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;JOSEPH&#x20;EID&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eat more hummus: Chickpeas used in popular snack are good for Earth's soil, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/att-becomes-first-mobile-service-provider-to-automatically-block-robocalls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;AT&#x26;amp&#x3b;T&#x20;logo&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;cellphone&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;blurry&#x20;purple&#x20;background&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Igor&#x20;Golovniov&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AT&T becomes first mobile service provider to automatically block robocalls</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 