Brittany Zamora, a sixth-grade teacher, is accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student in Goodyear. Read more. Brittany Zamora, a sixth-grade teacher, is accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student in Goodyear. Read more.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A former 6th grade teacher from Goodyear who was accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with her 13-year-old student, has reached a plea deal in the case.

Brittany Zamora, 28, pleaded guilty to molestation of a child, public sexual indecency and one count of sexual conduct with a minor. She was facing at least eight counts.

Zamora was arrested in March 2018, after the young boy's family found explicit text messages between the two. The messages, which were included in court documents, talked about specific sex acts. In addition, documents state the alleged victim told his parents that sexual acts were performed on him by Zamora in the classroom and inside Zamora's car, while the car was in Tolleson.

Court documents state that during a phone call, Zamora apologized to the alleged victim's parents, but never actually said she had sex with the alleged victim, and assured the parents that she was not pregnant.

Subsequently, in January 2019, the victim's family filed a lawsuit against Zamora's husband and the school district, seeking $2.5 million in damages.

Exact details of the plea deal were not disclosed.