PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A Valley woman lets nothing get in her way - not even her age. This 75-year-old woman has taken on her dream of becoming a bodybuilder competitor.

Linda Thomas is taking on a challenge she'd never dreamed of - a body figure competition.

"Well even today in practice, people are saying, 'You're really 75?,'" Thomas said. "I feel really good and I look the best I've looked in my entire life, so I thought I should celebrate that. I should show it off."

Thomas will be competing in her first competition this week. But getting there wasn't easy. Thoms says it took a lot of self-discipline, patience, and support from her family, especially from her daughters.

"Both of them have said that I'm an inspiration to make them want to be stronger and that feels really good," Thomas said.

Thoms hopes this journey could inspire others to believe in themselves.

"Every time I hear those people say I can't, I would like to say you can!" Thomas said. You start small and you really should want to stay healthy as long as you're alive. and I do."