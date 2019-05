PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- An 11-month-old girl has died after she was found in a toilet at a home near 23rd Street and Devonshire.

Firefighters reportedly responded to the scene within a minute, as they came from another call. Officials said a teenage girl called 911 when she found her baby sister in the toilet. She tried CPR.

"The timeline was long enough for this child to stop breathing, and then, unfortunately, go into cardiac arrest," said Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade.

The infant was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

"Because of the mechanics of the child -- at that age, they're very top heavy, so once they teeter over, they have no upper body strength to then remove them from that dangerous situation," said Cpt. McDade.

Officials said the girl's parents were at work, while she was at home with a 16-year-old and a 3-year-old. The parents are not expected to face charges for letting the teen babysit.

"There is no certain law of any kind that I'm aware of in the State of Arizona," said Phoenix Police Detective Luis Samudio. "As long as the child is responsible for taking care of another child is able to make an emergency call, if needed."

Police have ruled out foul play, and a crisis team is helping the family through the tragedy. It was a heartbreaking situation that also impacted first responders.

"I've talked to one of the firefighters that's been on almost 20 years, and he said, 'I can't remember a call with everything involved,'" said Cpt. McDade. "How tragic it was, just how hard it was on him, and that's saying a lot."

Per protocol, homicide detectives are at the scene, and family members will be interviewed before detectives confirm whether the incident was indeed an accident.

