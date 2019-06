PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A Valley woman is not letting anything, not even her age, get in the way of her mission to help others.

Anne Lorimor, 89, is left the Valley Sunday to begin her journey to hike Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, and it's all for a good cause.

She was joined by her friends before her departure for a practice hike at Dreamy Draw Park.

Lorimor says not only will she be attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the oldest to climb the mountain, but she's also hiking for a charity called Creating Exciting Futures, while helps kids who are orphaned, in foster care, or homeless.

"What I'm doing it for is to help kids, to help them get what they want out of life, learn their opportunities, give them tools to get them where they want to be," said Lorimor.

Lorimor begins her hike on July 27.