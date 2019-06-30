< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kilimanjaro to raise money for children Kilimanjaro to raise money for children 89-year-old Valley woman to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money for children

Posted Jun 30 2019 09:45AM MST
Video Posted Jun 30 2019 07:09AM MST
Updated Jun 30 2019 09:55AM MST PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A Valley woman is not letting anything, not even her age, get in the way of her mission to help others. 

Anne Lorimor, 89, is left the Valley Sunday to begin her journey to hike Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, and it's all for a good cause. 

She was joined by her friends before her departure for a practice hike at Dreamy Draw Park. 

Lorimor says not only will she be attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the oldest to climb the mountain, but she's also hiking for a charity called Creating Exciting Futures, while helps kids who are orphaned, in foster care, or homeless. 

"What I'm doing it for is to help kids, to help them get what they want out of life, learn their opportunities, give them tools to get them where they want to be," said Lorimor.

Lorimor begins her hike on July 27. More Arizona News Stories Tempe Community Action Agency in need of volunteers

By Anita Roman 

Posted Jun 30 2019 10:03AM MST
Updated Jun 30 2019 10:20AM MST

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — In this week's Community Cares, the Tempe Community Action Center is looking for volunteers and people who are willing to go the extra mile for someone else. 

Volunteers are what keep the Tempe Community Action Agency going.

The non-profit feeds about 150 people in Tempe a day, the focus being on senior citizens. Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 6 years later

Posted Jun 30 2019 08:02AM MST
Updated Jun 30 2019 08:20AM MST

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (FOX 10) — It has been six years since the Yarnell Hill Wildfire claimed the lives of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots.

The Hotshots were battling the deadly wildfire when they were overrun by the flames.

The team deployed fire shelters, but the fire was just too intense. Arizona National Guard soldiers return home from Afghanistan

By Justin Lum 

Posted Jun 29 2019 07:24PM MST
Updated Jun 30 2019 06:19AM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Leaving their families, jobs, school, responsibilities at home put on hold for nearly 10 months for the call of duty. Arizona National Guard Citizen-soldiers deployed to Afghanistan back in September. Today, they're back home.

The 856th Military Police Company Detachment One came home Saturday afternoon to some unconditional love from family and friends. After a long journey, about 30 soldiers get to live a normal life - for now.

With each note, the band plays. Anxiety in the room builds, but patience is a virtue. "Every minute gets closer," said military wife Tracey Lutz. 