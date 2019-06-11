< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/logo-fox-10-phoenix-ksaz-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-alt-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 102°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/drone-zone">Drone Zone</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/worldcup">World Cup Soccer</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Latest Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/sports/georgia-man-taking-his-need-for-speed-to-the-world-stage"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20STREET%20LUGE%2011P_00.00.44.05_1560309748169.png_7385945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Georgia man taking his need for speed to the world stage"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/sports/georgia-man-taking-his-need-for-speed-to-the-world-stage">Georgia man taking his need for speed to the world stage</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/federal-government-considering-4-sites-around-the-valley-for-outdoor-shooting-ranges"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Federal Government considering 4 sites around the Valley for outdoor shooting ranges"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/federal-government-considering-4-sites-around-the-valley-for-outdoor-shooting-ranges">Federal Government considering 4 sites around the Valley for outdoor shooting ranges</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/canada-bans-dolphin-whale-and-porpoise-captivity"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Canada bans dolphin, whale and porpoise captivity"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/canada-bans-dolphin-whale-and-porpoise-captivity">Canada bans dolphin, whale and porpoise captivity</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/seconds-is-all-it-takes-boy-on-unicorn-raft-rescued-after-drifting-half-a-mile-out-to-sea"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/unicorn%20raft_1560301968909.jpg_7385394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Seconds is all it takes': Boy on unicorn raft rescued after drifting half a mile out to sea"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/seconds-is-all-it-takes-boy-on-unicorn-raft-rescued-after-drifting-half-a-mile-out-to-sea">'Seconds is all it takes': Boy on unicorn raft rescued after drifting half a mile out to sea</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/sports/georgia-man-taking-his-need-for-speed-to-the-world-stage">Georgia man taking his need for speed to the world stage</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/federal-government-considering-4-sites-around-the-valley-for-outdoor-shooting-ranges">Federal Government considering 4 sites around the Valley for outdoor shooting ranges</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/canada-bans-dolphin-whale-and-porpoise-captivity">Canada bans dolphin, whale and porpoise captivity</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/seconds-is-all-it-takes-boy-on-unicorn-raft-rescued-after-drifting-half-a-mile-out-to-sea">'Seconds is all it takes': Boy on unicorn raft rescued after drifting half a mile out to sea</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/survey-men-in-workplace-uncomfortable-mentoring-working-alone-or-socializing-with-women">Survey: Men in workplace uncomfortable ‘mentoring, working alone, or socializing' with women</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/jerry-s-restaurant-in-phoenix-closes-its-doors-after-more-than-50-years">Jerry's Restaurant in Phoenix closes its doors after more than 50 years</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/forecast-video">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-traffic" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic" data-dropdown="drop-nav-traffic" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Traffic</a> <ul id="drop-nav-traffic" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/traveltimes.htm">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/index.html">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.gov/hcrsweb/webEventPrint.jsp?index=0&timeFilter=weekend&extents=-13233588.751319556,3726077.0813944945,-12072357.417611217,4124772.6209299536&layers=grey|green|yellow|red|rwis|nws|dms|tt|&icons=tri|dia|hex|capi|&ll=-118.8793503906253,31.715911398580843,-108.44783183593833,34.711711832302996&pw=1899&ph=652">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-video" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video" data-dropdown="drop-nav-video" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Video</a> <ul id="drop-nav-video" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weekends">LIST: Weekend Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92708591"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2699_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2699"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2699_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2699_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412132543'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME_1.0"> <section id="mod-alert-MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME" class="mod-wrapper mod-alert"> <div class="owl-carousel manual-carousel owl-theme" data-delay-milliseconds="5000" data-auto-play="true"> <div class="owl-wrapper-outer autoHeight"> <div class="owl-wrapper"> <div class="owl-item"> <div class="item alert-box"> <h2 class="message"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live" target='_blank' data-headline="FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!</a></h2> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="owl-controls clickable"> <div class="owl-buttons"> <div class="owl-prev"><i class="fa fa-angle-left"></i></div> <div class="owl-next"><i class="fa fa-angle-right"></i></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,c){if(!!c&&!!c.track&&!!c.trackLink){b("#mod-alert-MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME.mod-alert").one("click",".alert-box .message a",function(g){var f=b(this),d=f.attr("data-headline");c.trackLink(g,{event:"Banner Notification Action",properties:{page_action_type:"no page action type",page_message_id:"no page message id",page_message_type:"alert",page_message_text:d,page_message_title:d}})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0965_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0965"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0965_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-1'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0965_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[1,1]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[1,1]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412132543'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412132543" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412132543" data-article-version="1.0">A "batty" idea: Some people turn to bat boxes as a way to combat mosquitoes</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-412132543" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=A "batty" idea: Some people turn to bat boxes as a way to combat mosquitoes&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/a-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes" data-title="A "batty" idea: Some people turn to bat boxes as a way to combat mosquitoes" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/a-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes" addthis:title="A "batty" idea: Some people turn to bat boxes as a way to combat mosquitoes"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412132543.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412132543");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412132543_412132475_198127"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412132543_412132475_198127";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412132475","video":"573545","title":"A%20%22batty%22%20idea%3A%20Some%20turning%20to%20bat%20boxes%20to%20battle%20mosquitoes","caption":"How%20are%20the%20mosquitoes%20in%20your%20yard%20this%20year%3F%20If%20they%20are%20making%20you%20miserable%2C%20there%20are%20plenty%20of%20suggestions%20on%20how%20to%20get%20rid%20of%20them%2C%20including%20one%20you%20may%20not%20have%20heard%20of.%20FOX%2010%27s%20Linda%20Williams%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F11%2FA__batty__idea__Some_turning_to_bat_boxe_0_7385334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F11%2FA__batty__idea__Some_turning_to_bat_boxes_to_bat_573545_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654907175%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D3cOjobFUD_ET6Jo7Iaj4Bn9Ur1M","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"}},"createDate":"Jun 11 2019 05:26PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412132543_412132475_198127",video:"573545",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/A__batty__idea__Some_turning_to_bat_boxe_0_7385334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"How%2520are%2520the%2520mosquitoes%2520in%2520your%2520yard%2520this%2520year%253F%2520If%2520they%2520are%2520making%2520you%2520miserable%252C%2520there%2520are%2520plenty%2520of%2520suggestions%2520on%2520how%2520to%2520get%2520rid%2520of%2520them%252C%2520including%2520one%2520you%2520may%2520not%2520have%2520heard%2520of.%2520FOX%252010%2527s%2520Linda%2520Williams%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/11/A__batty__idea__Some_turning_to_bat_boxes_to_bat_573545_1800.mp4?Expires=1654907175&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=3cOjobFUD_ET6Jo7Iaj4Bn9Ur1M",eventLabel:"A%20%22batty%22%20idea%3A%20Some%20turning%20to%20bat%20boxes%20to%20battle%20mosquitoes-412132475",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/a-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes">Linda Williams, FOX 10 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:27PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412132543"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:26PM MST<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-412132543" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412132543-412131291"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/70CCB0F23DFC4F97A95F6B3E6918F5A9_1560299176164_7385403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/70CCB0F23DFC4F97A95F6B3E6918F5A9_1560299176164_7385403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/70CCB0F23DFC4F97A95F6B3E6918F5A9_1560299176164_7385403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/70CCB0F23DFC4F97A95F6B3E6918F5A9_1560299176164_7385403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/70CCB0F23DFC4F97A95F6B3E6918F5A9_1560299176164_7385403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412132543-412131291" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/70CCB0F23DFC4F97A95F6B3E6918F5A9_1560299176164_7385403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/70CCB0F23DFC4F97A95F6B3E6918F5A9_1560299176164_7385403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/70CCB0F23DFC4F97A95F6B3E6918F5A9_1560299176164_7385403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/70CCB0F23DFC4F97A95F6B3E6918F5A9_1560299176164_7385403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/70CCB0F23DFC4F97A95F6B3E6918F5A9_1560299176164_7385403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412132543" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> How are the mosquitoes in your yard this year? If they are making you miserable, there are plenty of suggestions on how to get rid of them, including one you may not have heard of.</p><p>It's chemical-free, but it involves luring something to your yard that will take care of the pests.</p><p>Bats.</p><p>Bats eat tons of mosquitoes, and a way to invite them to your yard is via bat boxes. A bat box currently sits high on the shed in Linn Cobb's backyard. It's smaller than a shoe box, and the idea is that bats are drawn to hang out in the box, and in turn, keep the flying pests, especially mosquitoes, under control.</p><p>Cobb said it works.</p><p>"After years of being mosquito-free and seeing traces of bats, I figure it must be working," said Cobb.</p><p>Cobb keeps several birds and even a koi pond in her backyard, and is reluctant to spray heavily for mosquitoes.</p><p>"I try to be pesticide-free. It works for me, and with the flowers around, there are always critters they can feed on. I don't want them to eat on those. I want them to concentrate on the mosquitoes," said Cobb.</p><p>Is it a "batty" idea? The Bat Management Coordinator at Arizona Game and Fish says no, and that drawing bats to your yard for mosquito control could be effective.</p><p>"When you get into a large bat colony, they are eating tons of insects," said Angie McIntire with Arizona Game and Fish, in a phone interview. "It's just going to depend on how many mosquitoes in the area. Bats are an important component of how we control mosquito populations."</p><p>McIntire says for that reason and others, people should be supportive of the bat population. She said newly designed bat houses are in the works that more people could put up in the Valley. The goal is to attract more bats to your yard, and that is something that's already working for some Valley residents.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story412132543 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story412132543 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-412132543",i="relatedHeadlines-412132543",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5180"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412132543'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4379"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/federal-government-considering-4-sites-around-the-valley-for-outdoor-shooting-ranges" title="Federal Government considering 4 sites around the Valley for outdoor shooting ranges" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Great news for those who enjoy recreational shooting, as the Federal Government is considering four sites around the Valley, as part of a pilot program for outdoor shooting ranges. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Federal Government considering 4 sites around the Valley for outdoor shooting ranges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifger Auh, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:24PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Great news for those who enjoy recreational shooting, as the Federal Government is considering four sites around the Valley, as part of a pilot program for outdoor shooting ranges.</p><p>VIDEO: FOX 10's Jennifer Auh reports.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/jerry-s-restaurant-in-phoenix-closes-its-doors-after-more-than-50-years" title="Jerry's Restaurant in Phoenix closes its doors after more than 50 years" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Jerry_s_Restaurant_closing_after_more_th_0_7385262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Jerry_s_Restaurant_closing_after_more_th_0_7385262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Jerry_s_Restaurant_closing_after_more_th_0_7385262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Jerry_s_Restaurant_closing_after_more_th_0_7385262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Jerry_s_Restaurant_closing_after_more_th_0_7385262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A popular Phoenix staple known for its comfort food and right-at-home meals is closing its doors after more than 50 years, and loyal customers are sad to see it go." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jerry's Restaurant in Phoenix closes its doors after more than 50 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:11AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:29PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A popular Phoenix staple known for its comfort food and right-at-home meals is closing its doors after more than 50 years, and loyal customers are sad to see it go.</p><p>Long hugs and tearful goodbyes were inside the cozy, corner diner that is home to those who love a good meal, a fresh cup of coffee, and excellent service with a smile. </p><p>After over 50 years of business, Jerry's Restaurant in Phoenix, off of E Thomas Road, is closing its doors.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/garfield-district-residents-looking-for-possible-serial-pet-shooter" title="Garfield District residents looking for possible serial pet shooter" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Residents_on_edge_following_pet_shooting_0_7385255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Residents_on_edge_following_pet_shooting_0_7385255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Residents_on_edge_following_pet_shooting_0_7385255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Residents_on_edge_following_pet_shooting_0_7385255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/Residents_on_edge_following_pet_shooting_0_7385255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Residents in the historic Garfield District in Downtown Phoenix are on the lookout for a possible serial pet shooter. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Garfield District residents looking for possible serial pet shooter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nicole Garcia, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:17PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Residents in the historic Garfield District in Downtown Phoenix are on the lookout for a possible serial pet shooter.</p><p>At least three residents in the area claim their pets have been injured or killed after getting shot by a pellet gun within the last three months, and the latest victim is a one-year-old kitten. One pet owner filed a police report Tuesday, and now, Phoenix Police are looking into the scary situation.</p><p>"Roo" has had a rough life so far. She was abandoned in the middle of the street in summer 2018. She was since adopted, but that didn't prevent her from getting shot while roaming around the neighborhood. She almost didn't make it back home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/georgia-man-taking-his-need-for-speed-to-the-world-stage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20STREET%20LUGE%2011P_00.00.44.05_1560309748169.png_7385945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P STREET LUGE 11P_00.00.44.05_1560309748169.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia man taking his need for speed to the world stage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/federal-government-considering-4-sites-around-the-valley-for-outdoor-shooting-ranges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_20190612022324"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Federal Government considering 4 sites around the Valley for outdoor shooting ranges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/canada-bans-dolphin-whale-and-porpoise-captivity"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Visitors interact with beluga whales at the Vancouver Aquarium February 17, 2009 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Robert Giroux/Getty Images)" title="VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Canada bans dolphin, whale and porpoise captivity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/seconds-is-all-it-takes-boy-on-unicorn-raft-rescued-after-drifting-half-a-mile-out-to-sea"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/unicorn%20raft_1560301968909.jpg_7385394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The boy was visiting Oak Island, N.C. from Ohio with his family and in “just a few seconds” was swept away from the shore. (Photo credit: Oak Island Water Rescue)" title="unicorn raft_1560301968909.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Seconds is all it takes': Boy on unicorn raft rescued after drifting half a mile out to sea</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412132543'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9829"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9182"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/federal-government-considering-4-sites-around-the-valley-for-outdoor-shooting-ranges" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/New_outdoor_shooting_ranges_possible_in__0_7385652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Federal Government considering 4 sites around the Valley for outdoor shooting ranges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/canada-bans-dolphin-whale-and-porpoise-captivity" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Visitors&#x20;interact&#x20;with&#x20;beluga&#x20;whales&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Vancouver&#x20;Aquarium&#x20;February&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2009&#x20;in&#x20;Vancouver&#x2c;&#x20;British&#x20;Columbia&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Giroux&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Canada bans dolphin, whale and porpoise captivity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/seconds-is-all-it-takes-boy-on-unicorn-raft-rescued-after-drifting-half-a-mile-out-to-sea" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/unicorn%20raft_1560301968909.jpg_7385394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/unicorn%20raft_1560301968909.jpg_7385394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/unicorn%20raft_1560301968909.jpg_7385394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/unicorn%20raft_1560301968909.jpg_7385394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/unicorn%20raft_1560301968909.jpg_7385394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;boy&#x20;was&#x20;visiting&#x20;Oak&#x20;Island&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;from&#x20;Ohio&#x20;with&#x20;his&#x20;family&#x20;and&#x20;in&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;just&#x20;a&#x20;few&#x20;seconds&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;was&#x20;swept&#x20;away&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;shore&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Oak&#x20;Island&#x20;Water&#x20;Rescue&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Seconds is all it takes': Boy on unicorn raft rescued after drifting half a mile out to sea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/survey-men-in-workplace-uncomfortable-mentoring-working-alone-or-socializing-with-women" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-110128805%20THUMB%20WORK_1560303120645.jpg_7385265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-110128805%20THUMB%20WORK_1560303120645.jpg_7385265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-110128805%20THUMB%20WORK_1560303120645.jpg_7385265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-110128805%20THUMB%20WORK_1560303120645.jpg_7385265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-110128805%20THUMB%20WORK_1560303120645.jpg_7385265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;People&#x20;work&#x20;at&#x20;computers&#x20;in&#x20;TechHub&#x2c;&#x20;an&#x20;office&#x20;space&#x20;for&#x20;technology&#x20;start-up&#x20;entrepreneurs&#x2c;&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;Old&#x20;Street&#x20;roundabout&#x20;in&#x20;Shoreditch&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;March&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2011&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Oli&#x20;Scarff&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Survey: Men in workplace uncomfortable ‘mentoring, working alone, or socializing' with women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/jerry-s-restaurant-in-phoenix-closes-its-doors-after-more-than-50-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/215498A9839F43469D2286AC1049E217_1560302828059_7385261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/215498A9839F43469D2286AC1049E217_1560302828059_7385261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/215498A9839F43469D2286AC1049E217_1560302828059_7385261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/215498A9839F43469D2286AC1049E217_1560302828059_7385261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/215498A9839F43469D2286AC1049E217_1560302828059_7385261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jerry's Restaurant in Phoenix closes its doors after more than 50 years</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412132543'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_400419992_1.0"> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/21/apps%20logo_1437523718851_53001_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9488_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9488"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KSAZ-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412132543');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412132543'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_400419992_1.0"> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/21/apps%20logo_1437523718851_53001_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/traveltimes?start=0&length=25&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/map">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/cctv?start=0&length=10&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Traffic Cameras</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.azdot.gov/projects/other-restrictions/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/events">Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/jobs">Jobs at Fox 10</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/rss-feeds"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox10phoenix.com/id378121873?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-10-weather/id575220932?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ksaz.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/eeo-report">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4560",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4560\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2699_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2699",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2699\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5180",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5180\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0965_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0965",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0965\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3da-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4379",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4379\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5602",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5602\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9182",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9182\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9829",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9829\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9488_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9488",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9488\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0268",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0268\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-5\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fa-batty-idea-some-people-turn-to-bat-boxes-as-a-way-to-combat-mosquitoes"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1559322139000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"17 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43977);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>