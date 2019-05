PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- On Thursday, FOX 10 will air the Miss USA pageant, where 51 girls will be competing for the title, including Miss Arizona USA, Savannah Wix.

"Arizona has never won the Miss USA title outright," said Britt Boyse, Executive Director of Miss Arizona USA. "Jineane Ford took over in 1980 when Shawn Weatherly won Miss Universe. We have never had an outright winner. I think it's time."

Wix was hitting the gym at Scott's Training Systems during the morning hours, and she had a full day ahead of her, as pageant preps kick into full gear. Along with eating healthy, Wix trains for an hour a day, several days a week. Trainer Scott Keppel said the girls need to make physical fitness and health part of their routine, well before they hit the stage.

"Getting on stage in a swimsuit can be nerve-wracking for them, and if they're so worried about that, then that can play into their interview. Now, that can play into their gown," said Keppel.

After getting a good sweat in, Wix was off to Zolton's Salon to see stylist Andy Biggs. Wix had been working with Biggs for months to create the perfect look. Biggs would color and cut Wix's hair, and teaches her how to style it so she's camera ready. Some may not know, and may be shocked to find out that Wix is responsible for doing her own hair and make-up.

"I think hair is really important," said Biggs. "It can make or break an outfit."

Also making her camera ready is Glomedspa. Wix gets facial treatments at the business, so her skin will be radiant.

"We want to see them in here as much as possible, especially about six weeks out, so we can really start getting everything narrowed in and perfect for the pageant," said Charles Small with Glomedspa.

Closing out her day, Wix must make sure her wardrobe is dazzling. She works with Patti Council from Glam Squad Couture. Council says wardrobe is crucial.

"How the wardrobe fits is critical, so whether you spend $200 on a gown or $20,000 on a gown, you must make it fit properly because judges are looking for that attention to detail," said Council.

All of this prep is to make sure Wix feels confident and ready for anything at Miss USA, where she'll be scored on the evening gown, swimsuit, and interview.

Speaking of interview, after following along with the beauty queen all day, FOX 10 sat down for an interview of our own to learn more about the girl behind the crown.

Wix was born and raised in Arizona. She grew up in Paradise Valley, and graduated from Xavier College Preparatory Academy. She is 22 years old, and just graduated from Pepperdine University with a marketing degree. She won Miss Teen Arizona in 2014, and Miss Arizona in 2018.

"To me, pageantry is a way to improve yourself, to improve your public speaking skills, your business skills, your philanthropic efforts and it's really taught me how to be the best version of myself," said Wix.

Wix says while all the glitz and glamour of the pageant life is fun, it's being able to give back on a bigger scale that's the most important. She currently works with the local non-profit Not My Kid, and she, along with other volunteers, go into local schools and talk to students about issues facing the youth.

"One of those topics that's really important to me is suicide prevention and mental health awareness," said Wix. "There's a desperate need in Arizona, in particular, for counselors. The ratio for counselors to students is 1 to 900. The recommended national average is 250 students to 1 counselor."

If Wix takes home the title, she'll be flown to New York, where she'll live for the year and represent the country. If not, Wix plans to stay in Arizona before heading off to law school, where she'll study entertainment law.

"Win or lose, I'm still winning," said Wix. "I get to come home to an amazing state and represent and make some great changes here in the state of Arizona."

If she wins, Wix will then have to prepare for the Miss Universe pageant.