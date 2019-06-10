< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411508961" class="mod-wrapper A guide to exploring the Lava Cave near Flagstaff    10 2019 09:27PM  By Danielle Miller, FOX 10
Posted Jun 07 2019 09:47PM MST
Video Posted Jun 10 2019 09:27PM MST
Updated Jun 10 2019 09:29PM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411508961-411967478" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411508961" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>NEAR FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> There are many popular hiking trails in and around Flagstaff. One of those trails, completely underground, is considered a volcanic wonder.</p><p>Just west of Snowbowl, beneath the Ponderosa Pine-covered Coconino National Forest, sits the remnants of Northern Arizona's volcanic past, the Lava Cave.</p><p>"It's a lava river tube that was formed many thousands of years ago by flowing lava through the ground that its roof finally broke open so that we can explore it," said Kevin Lehto with the Flagstaff Ranger District.</p><p>700,000 years ago, molten rock erupted from a volcanic vent nearby. As the lava flowed, the outside hardened into the tube formation people see today. The cave is one mile long, or two miles round trip.</p><p>"Once you get in and down through that entrance, then you're in the cave, so you can go as long or as short as you want for your journey," said Lehto. "For some folks, it might just be those first hundred feet in and it's good enough to get the experience and other folks you'll want to make it to the end and back." </p><p>For those brave enough, it's a great place to explore, but before you do, here are a few things to know. </p><p>"As soon as you descend into the cave proper itself, you can expect that just instant change in temperature from the warm outside, or heck, it could be raining outside and suddenly it's dry on the inside, but you're going to experience that temperature change for sure. Then, the next thing you're going to notice is just the darkness, the lack of light, the little pinhole of sunlight coming from the entrance. And then, depending on how many people are here, the silence. You don't hear the wind, you font hear the rain. You can only hear your footsteps and each other's voices," said Lehto.</p><p>The cave is as cool as 42°F year-round, even in the summer. You may even find ice inside, so bundle up.</p><p>Sturdy hiking shoes are highly recommended, as the floor of the cave is very rocky and uneven.</p><p>"You definitely need to wear good shoes, because your feet will die if you don't," said one hiker, identified only as "Mijsha".</p><p>For those coming in the cave, make sure to bring plenty of light sources. There's none inside.</p><p>"Having two, maybe three flashlights, just in case your batteries die, would be seriously advisable," said Lehto.</p><p>"Sometimes, I turn off my lamp and just bask in the darkness," said Mijsha.</p><p>"Just a little bit scary, just a little bit," said one hiker, identified only as "Terrin". "If we didn't have any light, I don't know." </p><p>The Lava Cave has increased in popularity over the years, whether it's those looking to experience its massive smooth arches and wide open spaces, or those just trying to get relief from the heat. Due to the increase in popularity, improvements are needed. The parking lot will be expanded, and bathrooms will be added in the coming weeks. The cave is open during construction. </p><p>"It just keeps growing and goodness knows I can't blame anybody to trying to escape the heat, whether it's from Flagstaff or down below the Rim. Sheriff: "Significant violence" occurring in 3 northern Mexican towns
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 10 2019 10:02PM MST

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office are warning the public of what they described as "significant violence" occurring in three towns in Mexico's Sonora state.

In a post made to the department's unverified Facebook page Monday night, officials said they have been advised of significant violence occurring in the cities of Agua Prieta, Naco, and Nogales.

The town of Agua Prieta sits just south of Douglas, Arizona, across the U.S.-Mexico border. The town of Nogales also sits just across the border from the Arizona town of Nogales, located in Santa Cruz County. As is the case with a lot of wildfires this time of the year, weather conditions play a huge role, including the weather from this past winter. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports. PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- As is the case with a lot of wildfires this time of the year, weather conditions play a huge role, including the weather from this past winter.

This past winter, the state saw records amount of rain and snow up in the high country, and it might be surprising to find out that that has actually increased the fire danger in other parts of the state. Now that it's hot again, the vegetation is ready to burn.

"All the fires we've had in the past week in this lower country, they've all been human-caused," said Carrie Templin with the Tonto National Forest. She was facing at least eight counts.</p><p>Zamora was arrested in March 2018, after the young boy's family found explicit text messages between the two. The messages, which were included in court documents, talked about specific sex acts. In addition, documents state the alleged victim told his parents that sexual acts were performed on him by Zamora in the classroom and inside Zamora's car, while the car was in Tolleson. Brittany Zamora, a sixth-grade teacher, is accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student in Goodyear. Read more. FILE: President Donald Trump gives an address at the White House on May 22,2019, side-by-side with wine glasses. (Photos by Chip Somodevilla and Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/Wet_winter_and_a_cooler_spring_helped_cr_0_7381804_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/Wet_winter_and_a_cooler_spring_helped_cr_0_7381804_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/Wet_winter_and_a_cooler_spring_helped_cr_0_7381804_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/Wet_winter_and_a_cooler_spring_helped_cr_0_7381804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Wet winter, cooler spring created ideal wildfire conditions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/a-guide-to-exploring-the-lava-cave-near-flagstaff" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/A_guide_to_exploring_the_Lava_Cave_near__0_7381802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A guide to exploring the Lava Cave near Flagstaff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/6th-grade-teacher-accused-of-having-sex-with-west-valley-teen-pleads-guilty" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/03/23/Brittany%20Zamora_1521807919587.jpg_5207440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/03/23/Brittany%20Zamora_1521807919587.jpg_5207440_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/03/23/Brittany%20Zamora_1521807919587.jpg_5207440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/03/23/Brittany%20Zamora_1521807919587.jpg_5207440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/03/23/Brittany%20Zamora_1521807919587.jpg_5207440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brittany&#x20;Zamora&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;sixth-grade&#x20;teacher&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;accused&#x20;of&#x20;sexual&#x20;misconduct&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;13-year-old&#x20;student&#x20;in&#x20;Goodyear&#x2e;&#x20;Read&#x20;more&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6th grade teacher accused of having sex with West Valley teen pleads guilty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/kanye-west-and-his-family-visited-flagstaff-japanese-restaurant-three-times-over-the-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kim%20and%20Kanye%20Flagstaff%20061019_1560221105037.jpg_7381510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kim%20and%20Kanye%20Flagstaff%20061019_1560221105037.jpg_7381510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kim%20and%20Kanye%20Flagstaff%20061019_1560221105037.jpg_7381510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kim%20and%20Kanye%20Flagstaff%20061019_1560221105037.jpg_7381510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Kim%20and%20Kanye%20Flagstaff%20061019_1560221105037.jpg_7381510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Alex&#x20;Fang" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kanye West and his family visited Flagstaff Japanese restaurant three times over the weekend.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/trump-calls-french-wine-tariffs-unfair-vows-to-do-something-about-it" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/GCT_Colleen_TrumpFrenchWine_Banner_Getty_1560211144808_7380310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/GCT_Colleen_TrumpFrenchWine_Banner_Getty_1560211144808_7380310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, FILE: President Donald Trump gives an address at the White House on May 22,2019, side-by-side with wine glasses. (Photos by Chip Somodevilla and Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) 