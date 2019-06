PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- On Thursday, there was a big surprise for a Valley teenager who plays adaptive basketball, as a local organization provided her with her very own wheelchair.

"It’s exactly what she needs. It’s like a great pair of Air Jordans,” said Gus Lazear, Vice President of Ability 360.

The new sports chair was given to 13-year-old Olivia Curcuru.

“The fact that I can go fast and have fun with it, I can basically do whatever,” said Olivia.

Olivia was given the chair as part of the Hartford's Ability Equipped Program. Olivia's coach, Robert Reed, said this new chair will take her game to a whole new level.

"if you don’t have a basketball chair that’s fitted to you, it’s the equivalent of walking around in shoes that are two sizes too big," said Reed. "You’re going to trip and fall and just feel awkward, but when you finally get a basketball chair that’s fitted to your body, it’s amazing. It becomes part of you versus just a tool to use."

Olivia suffered a spinal cord injury after being hit by a truck while riding her tricycle at the age of three, but she has never let her injury hold her back. She has kept active and participated in several adaptive sports. Basketball has always been her favorite, and with this new chair, it will be a whole new ball game.