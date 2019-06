PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced the winners of its public competition for best traffic safety sign message.

The two winners are "Drive like the person your dog thinks you are," and "Drink & drive? Meet police and see new bars."

ADOT says they tallied more than 5,000 votes for the fifteen safety message finalists.

"Those messages are wonderful and because the public invested their time into voting for their favorites, hopefully they carry a little more meaning and drivers will take the messages to heart when they see them this weekend over Arizona's highways," said ADOT Director John Halikowski.

The winning messages will be displayed on Arizona highways throughout the weekend.

Mitzie Warner of Chandler submitted the "dog" sign and David Posey of San Tan Valley came up with the "see new bars" sign.

The winning authors were invited to ADOT's Traffic Operations Center to see their messages in full display.

"Dogs see the best in us," Warner said. "If we all drove like the people they believe us to be, a little nicer, a little more courtesy, it'd be much better."

ADOT says displaying traffic safety messages on overhead signs is one way they are trying to change driver behavior.