PHOENIX (FOX 10) - In this week's Community Cares, students everywhere are making milestones, celebrating graduations, and that includes pre-schoolers at the Foundation for Blind Children.

The pomp and circumstance, the pride parents feel when they watch their child accomplish something they never thought was possible, that is graduation.

"These are kids when they walked in the door didn't know how to walk didn't know how to talk and today they are walking out of here today they are talking today they are knowing how to read in brail," said a spokesperson for the foundation.