PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The Arizona Department of Transportation says northbound lanes have reopened after a brush fire has closed a portion of State Route 87 between Phoenix and Payson. Southbound lanes are still closed.

The northbound closure was at Sunflower, milepost 218, and the southbound closure is about 15 miles south of Payson at State Route 188.

UPDATE: SR 87 NB is now open at milepost 218. That may change at the crews continue to work on the fire. https://t.co/XoPIFlUVth — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019

ADOT says that drivers heading southeast on SR 188 can only travel one mile before reaching Roosevelt and SR 88, where there is a closure in place due to the Woodbury Fire.

Right now there is no estimated time of when SR 87 will reopen.