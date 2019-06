SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Construction is shutting down two busy ramps on the Loop 101 for the next two months.

Starting Monday at 9 p.m. the westbound ramps for Scottsdale and Hayden Roads will be closed for 60 days.

Starting Monday evening, the entrance and exit ramps on Loop 101 at Scottsdale and Hayden roads will close for about 2 months at part of the L-101 widening project. More: https://t.co/iir00OFpVh#PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/UBGlZHrtIv — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 17, 2019

Crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation will be working on a widening project to add lanes and make other improvements on the 101.

The $185 million project is expected to be done by early 2021.