PHOENIX (FOX 10) - People typically leave the workforce around their 70s or so, but one Valley woman has far surpassed that. She's in her 90s and still works as a nurse.

This woman is fun, feisty, and full of life. Talking with her today, you'd never be able to tell she's in her 90s. She graduated nursing school in 1948 - she says it's her job that keeps her going and retirement isn't in her vocabulary.

When you think of growing old, some may picture themselves by the beach or in an active retirement facility, but for Nina Clark, it's the complete opposite. At 92-years-old, she works about 30 hours a week as a pre-admission resting nurser at Banner Del E Webb Medical Center.