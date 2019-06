PHOENIX (FOX 10) - ADOT says the I-17 north of Sunset Point is closed in both directions due to a brush fire. Officials say the fire has now grown to more than 1,000 acres.

This latest blaze is being called the Badger Springs Fire. Officials say 3 airtankers, 3 SEATs, 5 fire engines and numerous local FDs were assigned.

We spoke with Dolores Garcia with the Bureau of Land Management to learn more.

There is no estimated time as to when the freeway will reopen.

#BadgerSpringsFire Update: Fire movement to the E/NE, no current threats to communities. Fire is burning within BLM managed lands including the Agua Fria National Monument. Closest communities: Cordes Lakes is 6 mi N of the fire and Black Canyon City 8 mi S #AZFire — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) June 22, 2019

PHD - #BadgerSpringsFire Update: 1,000+ acres. ICT3-Williams has assumed command, 1 air attack. 3 Airtankers incl DC10, 3 SEATs, 3 crews, 5 fire engines and numerous State/Local FDs assigned. #AZFire — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) June 22, 2019