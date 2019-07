PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The Arizona Department of Transportation says a portion of State Route 88 remains closed due to potential flooding.

Officials say the 7-mile, unpaved stretch of the road has the potential for severe flooding following the Woodbury Fire. Runoff and debris flows can intensify after a wildfire.

The closure points are from milepost 222 to 229. Vehicles can still access the Apache Lake Marina at the eastern end as well as Canyon Lake from Apache Junction.

ADOT will continue to evaluate conditions along SR 88 to determine when it is safe to reopen the highway.