PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Two ramps on the Loop 101 are closing for two months as part of a widening project.

Beginning Monday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m., ramps on the L-101 at Scottsdale and Hayden Roads will close. This is part of a $185 million project to expand the freeway.

For about 2 months, L-101 ramp closures will be in place at Scottsdale and Hayden roads.



Closures begin at 9 p.m. today at the:

- Scottsdale eastbound on-ramp.

- Hayden eastbound off-ramp.



The eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp at Scottsdale Rd. will close, and the westbound entrance ramp and eastbound exit ramp at Hayden Rd. will close.

The closure is set to last about two months.