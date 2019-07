PHOENIX (FOX 10) — With several brush fires that have already popped up in the Valley, the City of Phoenix is taking no chances this July 4 holiday and will be closing popular hiking trails early.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department will restrict vehicle access to trailheads located in the city's desert parks and mountain preserves on July 4 starting at 3 p.m.

The fire ban that started on May 1 is still in effect.