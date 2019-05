KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona authorities say a fifth person has died in a wrong-way crash on a rural highway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says on Twitter that the driver of the wrong-way vehicle Friday is an 82-year-old man from Nevada. He died at a hospital.

State Trooper Vanessa L. Sevilla says she couldn't release the names of the victims until their families had been notified.

The agency says the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have now partially reopened after the crash about 14 miles (23 kilometers) southwest of the small town of Kingman.

Few other details have been released, including whether anyone else has been injured.

