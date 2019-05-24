< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article> <section id="story408819743" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408819743" data-article-version="1.0">DPS: Multiple fatalities in wrong-way crash on Arizona's Interstate 40</h1>
</header> fatalities in wrong-way crash on Arizona's Interstate 40" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/agency-multiple-fatalities-in-wrong-way-wreck-in-arizona" addthis:title="DPS: Multiple fatalities in wrong-way crash on Arizona's Interstate 40"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408819743.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var <figure class="story-media">
<div id="storyPlayer_408819743_408889379_144680"></div> src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>5 dead in wrong-way crash along I-40</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="408881466" data-video-posted-date="May 24 2019 04:28PM MST"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/5_dead_in_wrong_way_crash_in_Arizona_0_7312010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>5 dead in wrong-way crash in Arizona</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408819743_408889379_144680";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408889379","video":"567826","title":"5%20dead%20in%20wrong-way%20crash%20along%20I-40","caption":"The%20Arizona%20Department%20of%20Public%20Safety%20confirms%20that%20at%20least%20five%C2%A0people%20have%20died%20in%20a%20wrong-way%20crash%20on%20a%20rural%20highway%20in%20the%20northwestern%20part%20of%20the%20state.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F24%2F5_dead_in_wrong_way_crash_along_I_40_0_7312337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F24%2F5_dead_in_wrong_way_crash_along_I_40_567826_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653351928%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D5EvgwdNlC9fFHgp9uB-v1INWTu0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fagency-multiple-fatalities-in-wrong-way-wreck-in-arizona"}},"createDate":"May 24 2019 05:25PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]},{"id":"408881466","video":"567805","title":"5%20dead%20in%20wrong-way%20crash%20in%20Arizona","caption":"The%20Arizona%20Department%20of%20Public%20Safety%20confirms%20that%20at%20least%20five%C2%A0people%20have%20died%20in%20a%20wrong-way%20crash%20on%20a%20rural%20highway%20in%20the%20northwestern%20part%20of%20the%20state.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F24%2F5_dead_in_wrong_way_crash_in_Arizona_0_7312010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F24%2F5_dead_in_wrong_way_crash_in_Arizona_567805_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653348513%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D2xdAsSZ8QrmDj2Bof4NYONS0w5s","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fagency-multiple-fatalities-in-wrong-way-wreck-in-arizona"}},"createDate":"May 24 2019 04:28PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408819743_408889379_144680",video:"567826",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/5_dead_in_wrong_way_crash_along_I_40_0_7312337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Arizona%2520Department%2520of%2520Public%2520Safety%2520confirms%2520that%2520at%2520least%2520five%25C2%25A0people%2520have%2520died%2520in%2520a%2520wrong-way%2520crash%2520on%2520a%2520rural%2520highway%2520in%2520the%2520northwestern%2520part%2520of%2520the%2520state.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/24/5_dead_in_wrong_way_crash_along_I_40_567826_1800.mp4?Expires=1653351928&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=5EvgwdNlC9fFHgp9uB-v1INWTu0",eventLabel:"5%20dead%20in%20wrong-way%20crash%20in%20Arizona-408889379",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fagency-multiple-fatalities-in-wrong-way-wreck-in-arizona"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:20AM MST</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-408819743"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:25PM MST<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:26PM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20adot%20kingman%20crash%20052319_1558734980520.jpg_7311571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408819743-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20adot%20kingman%20crash%20052319_1558734980520.jpg_7311571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408819743-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ adot kingman crash 052319_1558734980520.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20kingman%20crash%20map%20052319_1558726662573.jpg_7311296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408819743-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ kingman crash map 052319_1558726662573.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20adot%20kingman%20crash%20map%20052319_1558719008046.jpg_7311045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408819743-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ adot kingman crash map 052319_1558719008046.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408819743-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20adot%20kingman%20crash%20052319_1558734980520.jpg_7311571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ adot kingman crash 052319_1558734980520.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20kingman%20crash%20map%20052319_1558726662573.jpg_7311296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ kingman crash map 052319_1558726662573.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <strong>KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP)</strong> -- Arizona authorities say a fifth person has died in a wrong-way crash on a rural highway.</p><p>The Arizona Department of Public Safety says on Twitter that the driver of the wrong-way vehicle Friday is an 82-year-old man from Nevada. He died at a hospital.</p><p>State Trooper Vanessa L. Sevilla says she couldn't release the names of the victims until their families had been notified.</p><p>The agency says the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have now partially reopened after the crash about 14 miles (23 kilometers) southwest of the small town of Kingman.</p><p>Few other details have been released, including whether anyone else has been injured.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">UPDATE: We can now confirm 5 people have died in this wrong-way crash. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle is being identified as an 82-year-old male of Nevada. He died at a local hospital. The westbound lanes have partially re-opened.</p>— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) <a href="https://twitter.com/Arizona_DPS/status/1132019442378989568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 24, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">One lane is now open on I-40 westbound. Expect long delays. There is no estimated time to reopen the second lane. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/aztraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#aztraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/UYAq6INaE3">https://t.co/UYAq6INaE3</a></p>— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) <a href="https://twitter.com/ArizonaDOT/status/1131995917425434625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 24, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We are investigating a wrong-way crash with multiple fatalities on westbound I-40 at MP 36, 14 miles west of Kingman. <a href="https://twitter.com/ArizonaDOT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArizonaDOT</a> has provided alternate route information. No ETA to re-open. <a href="https://t.co/k33GsO5X2f">https://t.co/k33GsO5X2f</a></p>— Dept. 