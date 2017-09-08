STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Ahwatukee church that was rebuilt following 2014 flooding must make way for Loop 202

Posted: Sep 08 2017 04:16PM MST

Video Posted: Sep 08 2017 05:27PM MST

Updated: Sep 08 2017 05:28PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Three years ago, in 2014, remnants from a tropical storm led to major flooding in the Valley.

In some places, 5.5 inches (139.7 mm) of rain fell in just a few hours. In addition, 10,000 people lost power and 200 homes were flooded.

In Ahwatukee, an area south of South Mountain in Phoenix, a church was also flooded by the storm. The church rebuilt, but people are now being forced to leave that building behind.

FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories