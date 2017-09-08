Ahwatukee church that was rebuilt following 2014 flooding must make way for Loop 202

- Three years ago, in 2014, remnants from a tropical storm led to major flooding in the Valley.

In some places, 5.5 inches (139.7 mm) of rain fell in just a few hours. In addition, 10,000 people lost power and 200 homes were flooded.

In Ahwatukee, an area south of South Mountain in Phoenix, a church was also flooded by the storm. The church rebuilt, but people are now being forced to leave that building behind.

