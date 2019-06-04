< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Air tankers arrive at Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport as fire season approaches 04 2019 05:51PM By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 04 2019 05:55PM MST
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 05:51PM MST delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410826667-410825643" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410826667" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> A wet winter could mean a busy wildfire season in Arizona, with the fire risk increasing as vegetation dries out.</p><p>A map of fire potential shows parts of Arizona as having above normal wildfire potential in June. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/residents-protesting-plans-for-a-three-story-hotel-development-at-oak-creek" title="Residents protesting plans for a three-story hotel development at Oak Creek" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Residents_protesting_hotel_plans_at_Oak__0_7352227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Residents_protesting_hotel_plans_at_Oak__0_7352227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Residents_protesting_hotel_plans_at_Oak__0_7352227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Residents_protesting_hotel_plans_at_Oak__0_7352227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Residents_protesting_hotel_plans_at_Oak__0_7352227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A battle of man-made vs. Mother Nature is going on in the village of Oak Creek, as some residents fight a proposed zoning change that would make way for a new hotel. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Residents protesting plans for a three-story hotel development at Oak Creek</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 03:18PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:56PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OAK CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A battle of man-made vs. Mother Nature is going on in the village of Oak Creek, as some residents fight a proposed zoning change that would make way for a new hotel.</p><p>The residents fear it will take the area in the wrong direction of progress over preservation and people. At the center of contention is a brush-covered lot at the corner of Jacks Canyon Road and State Route 179, which may soon be home to a new three-story, 165-room hotel. The development, however, would mean spoiling a spectacular view, bring more traffic, and even create safety concerns. </p><p>Roughly three million visitors pass through the location each year, and the hotel is already being built just up the block to give some of them a place to stay. The flip side of the coin is tourism dollars, which is close to $25 billion a year in these parts, and it also equals careers, cars and homes for some.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/reactions-pour-in-amidst-ongoing-controversy-over-social-media-posts-made-by-officers" title="Reactions pour in amidst ongoing controversy over social media posts made by officers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Phoenix_Police_Chief_responds_to_officer_0_7352194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Phoenix_Police_Chief_responds_to_officer_0_7352194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Phoenix_Police_Chief_responds_to_officer_0_7352194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Phoenix_Police_Chief_responds_to_officer_0_7352194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Phoenix_Police_Chief_responds_to_officer_0_7352194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reactions continue to pour in Tuesday over controversial Facebook posts made by police officers in Phoenix. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reactions pour in amidst ongoing controversy over social media posts made by officers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span>, <span class="author">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:24PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:27PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Reactions continue to pour in Tuesday over controversial Facebook posts made by police officers in Phoenix.</p><p>On Monday, FOX 10 reported that a group called Plain View Project, started by attorneys out of Philadelphia, looked at eight different departments around the country, including Phoenix. Findings from the research project yielded public Facebook posts that members of the project believe erodes public trust in some police officers.</p><p>Example of the posts in questions include one that congratulated George Zimmerman for "cleaning up the community by getting rid of a thug", a post sympathizing with slavery, a meme alluding to not providing emergency help, a meme showing former First Lady Michelle Obama and John Wayne, with the text under Wayne calling Former President Barack Obama a "gay Muslim", and a meme showing protestors being pepper sprayed at point blank range with the text "just watering my hippies."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/vacation-watch-program-in-peoria-will-watch-your-home-while-you-re-away" title="Peoria PD's vacation watch program helps keep your home safe while you're away" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_7351965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_7351965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_7351965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_7351965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_7351965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's that time of year when people are heading out on vacation, and many people are nervous about leaving their homes for several days. However, one program being offered by the Peoria Police Department hopes to help keep a home safe, while the peopl" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Peoria PD's vacation watch program helps keep your home safe while you're away</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:12PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:14PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- It's that time of year when people are heading out on vacation, and many people are nervous about leaving their homes for several days. However, one program being offered by the Peoria Police Department hopes to help keep a home safe, while the people living there are on vacation.</p><p>"The criminals know we're out there looking for that stuff, so we want to make sure they're aware that you never know," said Brandon Sheffert with the Peoria Police Department. "Just because you might think someone is out of town, you never know when we're going to show up."</p><p>For people who live in Peoria and are going on vacation this summer, they can now have an extra set of eyes to look after the home, thanks to Peoria Police. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/dodgeball-is-not-childs-play-but-legalized-bullying-canadian-researchers-claim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419_1559695811646_7352312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Karlie Redd competes in a celebrity dodgeball game in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)" title="getty_dodgeballfileimg_060419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dodgeball is not child's play but 'legalized bullying,' Canadian researchers claim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/national-doughnut-day-heres-where-to-snag-sweet-deals-and-free-treats"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_doughnut_1559696032510_7352317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A Dunkin' Donuts employee places a "croissant doughnut" in a box in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)" title="Dunkin' Donuts employee and customer-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>National Doughnut Day: Here's where to snag sweet deals and free treats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/study-finds-benefits-of-10000-steps-per-day-can-be-achieved-in-just-7500-for-women"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY%20FIT%20TRACKER_1559695625382.jpg_7352221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Women participate in a workout in this file photo taken on July 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fitbit)" title="1006857226_1559695625382-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study finds benefits of 10,000 steps per day can be achieved in just 7,500 for women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/get-to-know-group-f-these-are-the-teams-that-will-compete-alongside-the-us-in-the-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/group%20f_1559695494085.png_7352216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pictured left to right, the star players from each team of the Women's World Cup Group F: Christiane Endler, Stina Blackstenius, Kanjana Sungngoen, and Alex Morgan. (Getty Images)" title="group f_1559695494085.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Get to know Group F: These are the teams that will compete alongside the US in the Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/national-doughnut-day-heres-where-to-snag-sweet-deals-and-free-treats" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_doughnut_1559696032510_7352317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_doughnut_1559696032510_7352317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_doughnut_1559696032510_7352317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_doughnut_1559696032510_7352317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_doughnut_1559696032510_7352317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;A&#x20;Dunkin&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Donuts&#x20;employee&#x20;places&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;croissant&#x20;doughnut&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;box&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Burton&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>National Doughnut Day: Here's where to snag sweet deals and free treats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/study-finds-benefits-of-10000-steps-per-day-can-be-achieved-in-just-7500-for-women" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY%20FIT%20TRACKER_1559695625382.jpg_7352221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY%20FIT%20TRACKER_1559695625382.jpg_7352221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY%20FIT%20TRACKER_1559695625382.jpg_7352221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY%20FIT%20TRACKER_1559695625382.jpg_7352221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY%20FIT%20TRACKER_1559695625382.jpg_7352221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Women&#x20;participate&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;workout&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rich&#x20;Fury&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Fitbit&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study finds benefits of 10,000 steps per day can be achieved in just 7,500 for women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/get-to-know-group-f-these-are-the-teams-that-will-compete-alongside-the-us-in-the-womens-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/group%20f_1559695494085.png_7352216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/group%20f_1559695494085.png_7352216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/group%20f_1559695494085.png_7352216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/group%20f_1559695494085.png_7352216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/group%20f_1559695494085.png_7352216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pictured&#x20;left&#x20;to&#x20;right&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;star&#x20;players&#x20;from&#x20;each&#x20;team&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;Group&#x20;F&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Christiane&#x20;Endler&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Stina&#x20;Blackstenius&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Kanjana&#x20;Sungngoen&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Get to know Group F: These are the teams that will compete alongside the US in the Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/residents-protesting-plans-for-a-three-story-hotel-development-at-oak-creek" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/D8PvfVMU0AA_l50_1559686617354_7351919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/D8PvfVMU0AA_l50_1559686617354_7351919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/D8PvfVMU0AA_l50_1559686617354_7351919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/D8PvfVMU0AA_l50_1559686617354_7351919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/D8PvfVMU0AA_l50_1559686617354_7351919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Residents protesting plans for a three-story hotel development at Oak Creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/air-tankers-arrive-at-phoenix-mesa-gateway-airport-as-fire-season-approaches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_p_m__0_7352097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 