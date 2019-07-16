< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. AMBER Alert issued for 2 children taken from DCS; may be headed towards Mississippi, Louisiana
Posted Jul 16 2019 02:40PM MST
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 05:03PM MST
Updated Jul 16 2019 05:04PM MST PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- An AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday for two parents who took their children from DCS. Florence Police say two-year-old Blaze Kirkley and four-month-old Ryder Kirkley were taken around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. It should be noted that Ryder is three days away from turning five months old, as of Tuesday.

According to authorities, there is probable cause for arrest on their parents, Melissa Joy Gladden, 34, and Jerry Jay Kirkley, 34.

According to Florence Police, Gladden and the two children live in Florence, but Kirkley does not.

DCS had placed a safety monitor in Gladden's home, but the monitor left for a short time Tuesday morning, and when she returned, Gladden and the two children were gone. According to the last ping on Kirkley's phone at 9:30 a.m., he was in Texas.

Ryder is described as a white male, 2'1" tall, weighing 15 lbs, with green hair and brown eyes, and Blaze is described as a white male, 2'9" tall, weighing 28 lbs, with gree hair and brown eyes.

DPS officials say there is a history of domestic violence, and Jerry Kirkley is known to carry weapons. Officials are looking for a 2008 gold Dodge pickup truck with Louisiana license plate numbers C618802.

According to Florence Police officials, the four may be heading to Mississippi and Louisiana. Anyone with information should call 911.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 