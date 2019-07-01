PHOENIX (FOX 10 ) — Heat and fireworks aren't the only things you need to worry about this Fourth of July. A new study finds Phoenix is one of the most dangerous cities to drive around during this popular getaway week.

AAA says nearly 49 million people are planning to hit the road this week for Independence Day, which is up 4.1 percent from last year making it the sixth straight year of July 4th travel growth.

A study from Finder.com says Phoenix is one of the deadliest places to drive during the holiday.