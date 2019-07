SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — It was a close call for one raccoon stuck in wet cement.

The shivering raccoon was saved by the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.

Workers gave the rescued raccoon IV fluids and warmed her up with a blanket, but they were unsure how to get all the cement off.

They shaved her down and soaked her off in warm, vinegar water and her skin came out good as new!

Vets say she's an older mother raccoon, and with more medical care, she will make a full recovery.