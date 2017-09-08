APS crews work on snapped power poles in Phoenix

- About 200 customers were without power Friday morning after storms rolled through West Phoenix on Thursday. Now crews are working to repair the poles that were snapped in half near 35th Avenue and Cactus.

We're hearing power may not be restored until 9:30 p.m. The entire intersection will be shut down while crews make repairs as some of the lines are hanging over parking lots of businesses.

People are advised to be careful out there and avoid these crews as they work.

Online: APS.com/outages