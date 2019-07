Related Headlines APS worker who died in downtown fire identified

PHOENIX (FOX) — Power has been restored to almost all the buildings affected by a deadly electrical fire in downtown Phoenix.

Arizona Public Service says that as of Tuesday night three of the four customers impacted now have full power. This includes the Phoenix Municipal Building, the Maricopa County Administrative Building, and the Phoenix Convention Center South Hall.

The Well Fargo building needs more work before power can be fully restored. APS is working with them to install backup generators until permanent repairs can be made.

APS would like to thank their customers for their patience as crews work to get everything fixed.

The power outages come after a deadly electrical fire broke out in an underground vault Saturday night. APS employee Ricardo Castillo died in the fire. Another employee suffered burns.