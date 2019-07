PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Animal Welfare League said on Friday that a bonded trio consisting of a dog and two cats are available for adoption this weekend.

According to a statement, the dog is a Chihuahua named Fawn, and the two cats are named Indie and Angela. The three were previously living in a homeless encampment in California, and the three animals are among those who will be able to be adopted without an adoption fee, as part of the Clear the Shelters adoption weekend deal.

"Fawn and the 'Meowettes' are looking for a home that understands the powerful bond between these three animals and the needs of senior cats and a dog who thinks she is a cat," read a portion of the statement.

The three will be available for adoption at the AAWL's main shelter at 40th and Washington Streets in Phoenix.