Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich gets $530,000 to investigate election fraud addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/arizona-attorney-general-mark-brnovich-gets-530-000-to-investigate-election-fraud" addthis:title="Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich gets $530,000 to investigate election fraud"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411447141.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411447141");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411447141-390084419"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411447141-390084419" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By Jonathan J Cooper, Associated Press
Posted Jun 07 2019 03:35PM MST wrongdoing. The budget signed this week by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives Brnovich $530,000 for the project.</p><p>"Consider us the 'MythBusters' of election fraud claims and rumors," said Ryan Anderson, a spokesman for Brnovich.</p><p>"If there is fraud, let's investigate it, let's prosecute it and work to eradicate it," Anderson said. "If there's not fraud, then let's give the public the confidence they deserve in their elections."</p><p>Democratic election officials are cautiously on board, but not everyone is convinced it's a worthwhile endeavor.</p><p>"This is a circumstance where there's not a clear plan to address a documented need, so we shouldn't be spending that money," said Alex Gulotta, Arizona director for All Voting is Local, which advocates for reduced barriers to voting. "It seems like a case of misguided priorities."</p><p>Rumors have persisted, particularly on the right, that elections in Arizona are riddled with fraud, following an extremely close 2018 election that saw Democrats win a U.S. Senate seat and several statewide offices they haven't controlled in decades. Trump and others have fanned the flames.</p><p>Three days after the 2018 election, as Democrats picked up gains in the vote count in several close statewide races, Trump tweeted without evidence about "electoral corruption."</p><p>"Just out - in Arizona, SIGNATURES DON'T MATCH," Trump wrote. "Electoral corruption - Call for a new Election? We must protect our Democracy!"</p><p>Steven Richer, a Republican lawyer who is running for Maricopa County recorder, published a report in January alleging a variety of impropriety but noting it was unsubstantiated. The allegations have circulated on social media.</p><p>Recorder Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, said he'd "provide any assistance we can" to Brnovich's unit, adding it would be great to have a respected and objective unit to partner with in restoring confidence in election systems.</p><p>"If this unit will help maintain the integrity of Arizona's elections and election systems, then I am all for it," Fontes said in a statement.</p><p>Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who oversees elections statewide as the secretary of state, said it's an opportunity to boost confidence in elections without diverting money from other election purposes.</p><p>"They said that they want to show that the system is not plagued by fraud," Hobbs said. "So I'm taking that at face value."</p><p>Since 2010, the attorney general's office has successfully prosecuted 22 voting fraud cases, most of them people who voted in more than one state. The office received a handful of specific allegations of potential fraud from the 2018 election, but no charges have been filed, Anderson said.</p><p>The money comes from Arizona's $37.1 million share of a settlement with Wells Fargo over fake accounts and other violations. Brnovich envisions an "election integrity unit" employing a senior attorney, a paralegal, an investigator certified as a law enforcement officer and a forensic auditor. They'll create an online form where people can submit specific allegations of voter fraud, and they'll be discouraged from reporting anonymously. Investigators will look into complaints and will probe publicly reported irregularities but won't be harvesting databases looking for trouble where none is alleged, Anderson said.</p><p>"With criminal investigations, you don't go out and just look for stuff to do," he said. "I think that's an important component of our form of government."</p><p>When they're not busy with voter fraud complaints, they'll work on public corruption investigations.</p><p>Texas has an election fraud unit in the attorney general's office that prosecuted nearly three dozen people in 2018 over alleged election fraud.</p><p>New Hampshire's secretary of state hired an investigator in 2017 to enforce voting laws, and lawmakers are considering adding an additional and a paralegal dedicated to election matters.</p><p>Nevada has had a voter fraud task force for more than a decade. It was started in 2008 by a Democratic secretary of state, working with state and federal law enforcement, and has been maintained by the current Republican elections chief. More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Nail%20Salon%20Shooting%20Suspect%20060719_1559951810216.jpg_7365718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Nail%20Salon%20Shooting%20Suspect%20060719_1559951810216.jpg_7365718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Nail%20Salon%20Shooting%20Suspect%20060719_1559951810216.jpg_7365718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Nail%20Salon%20Shooting%20Suspect%20060719_1559951810216.jpg_7365718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Nail%20Salon%20Shooting%20Suspect%20060719_1559951810216.jpg_7365718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix Police releases photo of suspect in deadly nail salon shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:57PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Police officials have released a photo of a person believed to be the suspect in a shooting at a nail salon that killed one person.</p><p>According to earlier statements by Phoenix police, the shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at Idols Nail and Spa near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Two people affiliated with the salon were inside at the time, and the person who was shot, 45-year-old Dung Tang, was first listed in extremely critical condition, but died Thursday.</p><p>The other victim, identified by police as a 47-year-old woman, was not hurt. Police did not release the woman's identity.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/made-in-arizona-company-designs-hats-for-any-occasion" title="Made in Arizona: Company designs hats for any occasion" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Made_in_Arizona__Company_designs_hats_fo_0_7365714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Made_in_Arizona__Company_designs_hats_fo_0_7365714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Made_in_Arizona__Company_designs_hats_fo_0_7365714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Made_in_Arizona__Company_designs_hats_fo_0_7365714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Made_in_Arizona__Company_designs_hats_fo_0_7365714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Father's Day is coming quick and if you're looking for a gift to buy - listen up! In today's Made in Arizona, we're talking hats. All colors, shapes, sizes, and styles. You can get them custom-made right here in Phoenix art Heritage Hats." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Made in Arizona: Company designs hats for any occasion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Carilla </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:18PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Father's Day is coming quick and if you're looking for a gift to buy - listen up! In today's Made in Arizona, we're talking hats. All colors, shapes, sizes, and styles. You can get them custom-made right here in Phoenix at Heritage Hats.</p><p>"We started this in the back of a little 1978 Dotson pickup truck," said Richard Glisson, owner of Heritage Hats.</p><p>And Glissan has been keeping Arizonans covered ever since. Over the years, things have changed quite a bit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-lottery-sales-reach-all-time-high" title="Arizona Lottery sales reach all-time high" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Arizona_Lottery_sales_reach_all_time_hig_0_7365291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Arizona_Lottery_sales_reach_all_time_hig_0_7365291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Arizona_Lottery_sales_reach_all_time_hig_0_7365291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Arizona_Lottery_sales_reach_all_time_hig_0_7365291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Arizona_Lottery_sales_reach_all_time_hig_0_7365291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Friday is a big day for the Arizona Lottery - sales have reached an all-time high in the state. For the first time ever, the Arizona Lottery has reached $1 billion in ticket sales. It was a celebration at headquarters on Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona Lottery sales reach all-time high</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 03:36PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:38PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Friday is a big day for the Arizona Lottery - sales have reached an all-time high in the state. For the first time ever, the Arizona Lottery has reached $1 billion in ticket sales. It was a celebration at headquarters on Friday.</p><p>This is good news for the lottery and good news for Arizona.</p><p>"[This] means by the end of the fiscal year, we should be giving over $220 million back to the state to feed important programs," said Gregg Edgar, executive director at Arizona Lottery. Which are really crucial to what happens in the state of Arizona. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Made_in_Arizona__Company_designs_hats_fo_0_7365714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Made_in_Arizona__Company_designs_hats_fo_0_7365714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Made_in_Arizona__Company_designs_hats_fo_0_7365714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Made_in_Arizona__Company_designs_hats_fo_0_7365714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Made in Arizona: Company designs hats for any occasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-lottery-sales-reach-all-time-high" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Arizona_Lottery_sales_reach_all_time_hig_0_7365291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Arizona_Lottery_sales_reach_all_time_hig_0_7365291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Arizona_Lottery_sales_reach_all_time_hig_0_7365291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Arizona_Lottery_sales_reach_all_time_hig_0_7365291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Arizona_Lottery_sales_reach_all_time_hig_0_7365291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona Lottery sales reach all-time high</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;double-decker&#x20;bus&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Oli&#x20;Scarff&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-attorney-general-mark-brnovich-gets-530-000-to-investigate-election-fraud" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich gets $530,000 to investigate election fraud</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" FDA: Asbestos found in additional makeup products 