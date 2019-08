GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- The Arizona Cardinals are rolling out a brand-new menu for the upcoming season, and they have everything from BBQ, giant hotdogs to vegan options.

In all, 15 new items will be added, and team officials say their main goal is to make game day a full experience and get Cardinals fans excited to cheer on their team.

Sean Kavanaugh, the Executive Chef with Craft Culinary Concepts, has been conjuring up the menu since the end of last season and tried to bring in options for everyone.

"We have our 'tenacious tosser', and vegans are tenacious in their quest to save the planet," said Kavanaugh.

They have salads filled with meat or plant-based proteins, served in a jar, and there is also something for someone ready to indulge.

"We have slow-smoked brisket," said Kavanaugh. "It’s going to be smoked in our prime time grill."

There is even a 22-inch hotdog for the whole family to share...

"One-pound Vienna Beef hot dog on a Toronto bun, and you can get it with chili cheese and you can feed a whole bunch of people," said Kavanaugh.

The kitchen is also honoring and supporting local businesses like Claudine's Kitchen in order to bring in some healthy Mediterranean food options for fans.

"Here is your Hummus Tabbouleh and Baba Ganoush platter," said Kavanaugh.

With the new menu rolling out, Kavanaugh only hopes for one thing from fans.

"I hope they say 'wow that’s good', and have a great time at the Cardinals games," said Kavanaugh.