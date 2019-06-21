< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Arizona company takes new spin on glamping
Posted Jun 21 2019 07:20PM MST
Video Posted Jun 21 2019 08:55PM MST
Updated Jun 21 2019 09:19PM MST By Matt Galka
Posted Jun 21 2019 07:20PM MST
Video Posted Jun 21 2019 08:55PM MST
Updated Jun 21 2019 09:19PM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414124336-414141076" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414124336" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - </strong>Escaping the heat for cooler temperatures during the summer is an Arizona tradition for a lot of people. But roughing it in the great outdoors might be a thing of the past with a premium being put on the comforts of home - even when you're camping.</p><p>When you live a picturesque lifestyle like Brittany Rizzuto, that's Miss_Rizzo to around 28,000 people on Instagram - travel is like. And there's no shortage of spots to hit in Arizona. But roughing it isn't for everyone.</p><p>"I'm used to flying all the time to the point where I go so spoiled that I don't want to be on a road trip for more than an hour or two," said Rizzuto. "So this definitely changed my whole perspective."</p><p>On one of her latest road trips, Rizzuto didn't so much camp as she glamped, with lots of comforts from home, thanks to some new wheels.</p><p>"You can bring a tent and still go outside and set it up," Rizzuto said. "But it's just convenient to pull over, start cooking, shower - whatever you want to do."</p><p>Tempe-based Boho Camper Vans is trying to seize on the love of the great outdoors and comfort. Co-founders David Sodemann and Brett Ellenson started up just about a year ago.</p><p>"With that first rental, when that came through, that was kind of an eye-opener to us," said Ellenson. "We thought, 'Hey, this idea could work' and now here we are just 12 months later and we're basically booked up for our rentals. We have an extensive email list for people who want to buy the vans."</p><p>The pair tricks out utility vans to whatever specs their customer desires and some people take their customizations very seriously.</p><p>"The craziest thing we've had so far has been a pullout foosball table," said Ellenson. "That was a pretty intense set-up, where we find how high does it even need to be.</p><p>From start to finish, Boho first gets a van wholesale, then they gut it, they take everything that was inside out and they move on to their own customizations. And in about four weeks, it's on to the customer for a new camping experience.</p><p>The idea is amenities will add to your adventure. And everyone getting jealous of you on Instagram doesn't hurt either.</p><p>"I believe the amount of traction as quickly that we've gotten, I believe that's a factor," said Ellenson. "People are seeing the experiences that other people are going on now and they want it - they want to go get that experience."</p><p>And no matter what's inside, every van is a little bit rock and roll.</p><p>"We name each of our vehicles after female rockstars," Sodemann said. "We have Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin, and our newest is Franklin, like Aretha. And it's just all about how these women did things unconventionally, and traditionally with vans and vehicles, people like to name them - usually after a woman. So, that's kind of the take we took."</p><p>The company has already sold custom vans to international and local travelers and hopes to continue blazing a new trail.</p><p>"The biggest convenience that we heard of was at Coachella," said Ellenson. More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/MCSO__Body_of_missing_Peoria_woman_found_0_7432521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/MCSO__Body_of_missing_Peoria_woman_found_0_7432521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/MCSO__Body_of_missing_Peoria_woman_found_0_7432521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/MCSO__Body_of_missing_Peoria_woman_found_0_7432521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/MCSO__Body_of_missing_Peoria_woman_found_0_7432521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The body of a missing Peoria woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday is believed to have been found, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The gruesome discovery was made earlier today outside her West Valley apartment complex." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MCSO: Body of missing Peoria woman found at apartment complex</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena, FOX 10 </span>, <span class="author">Justin Lum </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:52PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:28PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The body of a missing Peoria woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday is believed to have been found, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The gruesome discovery was made earlier today outside her West Valley apartment complex.</p><p>MCSO investigators spent several hours in the apartment complex parking lot surrounding a Honda. The area was taped off from tenants because Bryan Endreson found his mom's body - and his family is shocked.</p><p>"Tomorrow was a big day for us," said Endreson. "We had a lot of people volunteering tomorrow morning and that was our big hope."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/love-and-puppies-dating-app-launch-party-to-benefit-valley-animal-rescue" title="Love and Puppies: Dating app launch party to benefit Valley animal rescue" data-articleId="414043348" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Love_and_Puppies__Dating_app_launch_part_0_7432528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Love_and_Puppies__Dating_app_launch_part_0_7432528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Love_and_Puppies__Dating_app_launch_part_0_7432528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Love_and_Puppies__Dating_app_launch_part_0_7432528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Love_and_Puppies__Dating_app_launch_part_0_7432528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A big launch party for a new dating app is raising money for a local animal rescue organization." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Love and Puppies: Dating app launch party to benefit Valley animal rescue</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 12:21PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A big launch party for a new dating app is raising money for a local animal rescue organization.</p><p>Happy hour mixed with two things you just cannot deny, puppies and finding true love. </p><p>"What better ice breaker than a cute little puppy, right," said Geri Hormel, with Almost There Foster Care.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/community-meeting-held-for-those-affected-by-woodbury-fire" title="Community meeting held for those affected by Woodbury Fire" data-articleId="414138427" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_7432515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_7432515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_7432515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_7432515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_7432515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The biggest fire in Arizona remains the Woodbury fire. It's already forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents and has shut down a popular camping and boating area. The fire that started two weeks ago is being fueled by strong winds and low humid" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Community meeting held for those affected by Woodbury Fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 08:34PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:18PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MIAMI, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The biggest fire in Arizona remains the Woodbury fire. It's already forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents and has shut down a popular camping and boating area. The fire that started two weeks ago is being fueled by strong winds and low humidity.</p><p>The blaze, which started back on June 8, has charred more than 65,000 acres. More than 1,000 firefighters remain on scene trying to get a handle on this blaze. Right now, they only have it around 34 percent contained - that's less containment then they had last night at this time.</p><p>Joana Barrett lives east of where the Woodbury Fire is burning. Unfortunately, that's also where the wind is blowing. MCSO: Body of missing Peoria woman found at apartment complex
By Chris Pena, FOX 10, Justin Lum
Posted Jun 21 2019 07:52PM MST
Updated Jun 21 2019 09:28PM MST

PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The body of a missing Peoria woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday is believed to have been found, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The gruesome discovery was made earlier today outside her West Valley apartment complex.

MCSO investigators spent several hours in the apartment complex parking lot surrounding a Honda. The area was taped off from tenants because Bryan Endreson found his mom's body - and his family is shocked.

"Tomorrow was a big day for us," said Endreson. "We had a lot of people volunteering tomorrow morning and that was our big hope." Featured Videos </figure> <h3>MCSO: Body of missing Peoria woman found at apartment complex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/love-and-puppies-dating-app-launch-party-to-benefit-valley-animal-rescue"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ puppy_1561146036864.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Love and Puppies: Dating app launch party to benefit Valley animal rescue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-company-takes-new-spin-on-glamping"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_20190622035537"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arizona company takes new spin on glamping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/community-meeting-held-for-those-affected-by-woodbury-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_7432515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_20190622041635"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Community meeting held for those affected by Woodbury Fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414124336'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9829"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Love and Puppies: Dating app launch party to benefit Valley animal rescue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-company-takes-new-spin-on-glamping" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Arizona_company_takes_new_spin_on_glampi_0_7432355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona company takes new spin on glamping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/community-meeting-held-for-those-affected-by-woodbury-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_7432515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_7432515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_7432515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_7432515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Community_meeting_held_for_those_affecte_0_7432515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Community meeting held for those affected by Woodbury Fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/adot-i-17-closed-near-sunset-point-due-to-brush-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Badger_Springs_Fire_grows_to_more_than_1_0_7432482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Badger_Springs_Fire_grows_to_more_than_1_0_7432482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Badger_Springs_Fire_grows_to_more_than_1_0_7432482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Badger_Springs_Fire_grows_to_more_than_1_0_7432482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Badger_Springs_Fire_grows_to_more_than_1_0_7432482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Badger Springs Fire grows to more than 1,000 acres; portions of I-17 closed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/let-him-go-with-a-warning-officer-snaps-selfie-with-turtle-detained-for-crossing-road-too-slow" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/turtle%20selfie%20THUMB_1561163572276.jpg_7431587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/turtle%20selfie%20THUMB_1561163572276.jpg_7431587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/turtle%20selfie%20THUMB_1561163572276.jpg_7431587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/turtle%20selfie%20THUMB_1561163572276.jpg_7431587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/turtle%20selfie%20THUMB_1561163572276.jpg_7431587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deputy&#x20;L&#x2e;&#x20;Fontenot&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;took&#x20;a&#x20;selfie&#x20;with&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Gopherus&#x20;Genus&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;a&#x20;turtle&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;quickly&#x20;detained&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;for&#x20;crossing&#x20;the&#x20;road&#x20;too&#x20;slowly&#x20;but&#x20;let&#x20;go&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;warning&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Deputy&#x20;L&#x2e;&#x20;Fontenot&#x2f;St&#x2e;&#x20;Johns&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Let him go with a warning': Officer snaps selfie with turtle ‘detained' for crossing road too slow</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414124336'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div 