PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Arizona Corporation Commission is deciding whether to rescind Arizona Public Service's 2017 rate increase and restore prior rates.

Thousands of customers signed a petition saying they were misled by the company to increase their power bills. And Stacey Champion, the woman who filed the complaint in January 2018 also raised more than $26,000 to hire a lawyer.

The 4.5% increase started in 2017 and this vote decides if the prior rate is to be restored. That hike, according to APS, meant a $6 monthly increase for customers, but Champion says her findings state the rate hike is actually about 12.5%, calling the 4.5 figure just the base.

The board recently voted 4-1 not to dismiss her complaint after an administrative law judge ruled that the complaint should be dismissed because of lacking evidence, according to APS.

Champion is still in the fight and continues to claim APS misled customers.

“And when any company says you can expect to see a $6 a month increase and then you see 20, 30, 40, 50 up to 90 percent more than that, at what point does this body admit culpability of a blatantly flawed rate design.”

“What we found is that our customers have about a 4.1 percent average bill impact some customers are going to spend more some customers are going to spend less," said APS' Susan Trevino.

It is important to note that two of the five commissioners still in office voted for the hike. A third voted against it back in 2017.