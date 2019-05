PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The internship program at Arizona Game and Fish has been around for at least 20 years and this year has been their biggest one yet with 80 inters.

One of those interns, Madison Hall, says the best part of the program is that it's educational and a whole lot of fun.

"It's really fun, you learn a lot while you’re interning for game and fish," she said. "You learn a lot about wildlife and how to protect our natural resources, as well as how much fun we have on a daily basis."

Staffing supervisor Brisa Daniels says no matter your interests, there's a little something for everyone.

"They range from wildlife conservation to law enforcement to IT to GIS," she said. "It's a great, great collaboration with all of our department programs."

After meeting requirements for the internship, you'll come in for a face-to-face interview and Hall says they're looking for passionate, responsible interns.

"Love wildlife, love animals, love nature, just be willing to be here and participate in the effort to make Arizona a better place for our wildlife," she said.

Don't expect to just sit in a cubicle all day -- the internship program at Arizona Game and Fish believes in first-hand experience.

"You get so much experience here, its hands-on experience, and not to mention it's a paid internship, which is really rare nowadays," Daniels said.